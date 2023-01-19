Snow and rain that fell across Nebraska is good news for the drought, but more is needed

From border to border, Nebraska set records this week for precipitation — the latest in a wave of storms that are expected to help the state's drought conditions.

Still, significantly more moisture is needed to dig the state — and the region — out of its deep hole. The same generally holds true for the Omaha metro area.

"There's nothing but upside with this (storm)," said Corey Mead, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. The Wednesday storm brought a mess of freezing rain and some snow to the Omaha area but heavy snowfall to other areas.

Significantly more precipitation is needed, Mead said, to end the drought.

Scottsbluff, Hastings, Grand Island, Lincoln, Norfolk and Omaha set daily records Wednesday for precipitation, according to the National Weather Service. A daily record is based on a calendar date and is not an all-time record.

In Omaha, 0.52 inches of precipitation fell, breaking the previous daily record for Jan. 18 of 0.40 inches, set in 1979.

The storm was able to produce significant precipitation because it pulled warm, moist air northward from the Gulf of Mexico.

In the metro area, the ground is just warm enough that it likely is absorbing some of this storm's precipitation, said Scott Evans, a horticulturist with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension in Douglas and Sarpy Counties.

Based on sensors at the extension office near 80th Street and West Center Road, he said, the soil temperature is a degree or two above freezing.

"(That) would imply that there is some patchy frost in the ground that could impede some moisture moving into the soil," Evans said. "However, we do think this weather event will help ease some of the moisture deficit — how much, not sure."

Virtually all of Nebraska remains classified as in drought, based on the U.S. Drought Monitor, a map that is updated weekly. That map is based on conditions as of Tuesday, before the latest storm hit.

A fraction of a percentage of Nebraska, located on the Kansas border, is considered in near-drought status.

On Thursday, the U.S. Climate Prediction Center released the long-term national outlook for drought. While seasonal forecasts are difficult and things could change, the update indicates there's no sign of improvement for Nebraska in the months ahead.

Thus far, northeast and southwest Nebraska is where the state has seen improvements in drought intensity in recent weeks.

Looking back further, to the start of the "water year," the state remains in worse shape. The water year begins each the fall after plants stop pulling moisture from the ground.

Below are the percentages of Nebraska considered to be in extreme drought or worse as of:

Tuesday: 45.24%

Jan. 1: 56.71%

Start of water year (fall 2022): 30.52%

According to the National Drought Mitigation Center, which is housed at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and which publishes the national drought map, the benefits of these winter storms will be better understood after the spring melt occurs. When that happens, scientists will get a better sense of whether rains and snows have replenished soil moisture and aquifer levels.

