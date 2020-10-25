Snow begins in Omaha area after up to 6 inches fell in other parts of Nebraska

A winter weather advisory remains in effect Sunday and Monday morning for the Omaha area, and snow began to fall in the Omaha area just before 6 p.m.

Dirk Petersen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley, said snow began to fall there around 5:40 p.m. and is forecasted to continue at a slow to moderate rate until about 7 a.m. on Monday.

The measurable snow Sunday morning remained north of Interstate 80 with 2 to 2½ inches of snow expected to arrive in the Omaha area and 2 to 3 inches in Lincoln. The forecast calls for the snow to continue from northeast to southeast Nebraska on Monday.

"We are seeing patchy, freezing drizzle," Petersen said earlier in the day, "and there are slick conditions on the roadways especially more elevated roads."

But because the snow is expected to fall slowly over a long duration, Petersen said he expects most main roads will be in good driving condition on Monday.

“I expect road crews to be pretty on top of it most of the time" he said.

While wind speeds will remain fairly low, Petersen said Monday morning is expected to be bitterly cold, with a wind chill that will feel like 10 degrees at it's coldest point.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}