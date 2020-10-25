Snow begins in Omaha area after up to 6 inches fell in other parts of Nebraska

A winter weather advisory remains in effect Sunday and Monday morning for the Omaha area, and snow began to fall in the Omaha area just before 6 p.m.
Dirk Petersen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley, said snow began to fall there around 5:40 p.m. and is forecasted to continue at a slow to moderate rate until about 7 a.m. on Monday.
The measurable snow Sunday morning remained north of Interstate 80 with 2 to 2½ inches of snow expected to arrive in the Omaha area and 2 to 3 inches in Lincoln. The forecast calls for the snow to continue from northeast to southeast Nebraska on Monday.
"We are seeing patchy, freezing drizzle," Petersen said earlier in the day, "and there are slick conditions on the roadways especially more elevated roads."
But because the snow is expected to fall slowly over a long duration, Petersen said he expects most main roads will be in good driving condition on Monday.
“I expect road crews to be pretty on top of it most of the time" he said.
While wind speeds will remain fairly low, Petersen said Monday morning is expected to be bitterly cold, with a wind chill that will feel like 10 degrees at it's coldest point.
Snow fell Saturday night into Sunday in northeast Nebraska, with roads completely snow-covered from Yankton, South Dakota, southward to Wayne, Nebraska. The band of snow stretched between Norfolk and Neligh.
Heavier amounts of snow also fell overnight in northwest Nebraska, according to Nathan Jurgensen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in North Platte. Six inches of snow was reported near Gordon in Sheridan County.
Jurgensen said a winter weather warning is in effect for the southwest part of the state from Chase County up through Ogallala and into north-central Nebraska. North Platte, he said, is expecting a total of 4 to 6 inches .
"We did see some pretty decent accumulations across the Sand Hills and even the northern Panhandle," Jurgensen said. "We may see added accumulations (Monday) in the same spots. We expect a band of snow along the I-80 corridor east of Big Springs on into central Nebraska."
Behind the snow, potential record cold is expected in the Omaha area. The forecast high of 28 degrees Monday morning would also be the lowest high temperature on record for Oct. 26, beating 32 degrees in 1957. The forecast also calls for a low temperature Tuesday morning in Omaha of 15 degrees, just two degrees above the record set in 1925.
The extreme cold was forecast to be short-lived as temperatures were expected bounce back to more seasonable readings later in the week. High temperatures pushing up into the mid-50s are forecast for Friday.
