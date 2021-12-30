Snow reducing visibility in Omaha and across much of Nebraska

Complicating the problem will be extreme cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills as low as minus 30 degrees during the day. The winds will likely lead to blowing and drifting with any snowfall.

There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect through midnight on Saturday.

4:07 p.m. Friday update:

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be closed Saturday because of the snow. In addition, the Siena Francis House’s community “warming center” is set to be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

3:58 p.m. Friday update:

The National Weather Service has updated its snowfall forecast for the Omaha area, with 4 to 7 inches now expected.

The storm track shifted slightly north, said Corey Mead, a Valley-based meteorologist. It's likely that Omaha will see amounts in the lower part of the 4-7" range than the upper part, he said.

Most of the snow will fall between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Mead said, with wind gusts of 30-35 mph. The snow will be dry and fluffy, he said, so the area will get hit with lots of blowing snow and reduced visibilities.