Snow slowing its march into Omaha area after up to 6 inches fell in outstate Nebraska

A winter weather advisory remains in effect Sunday and Monday morning for the Omaha area, although the storm's progress has slowed considerably.
"The timing has moved back, Hallie Bova, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday morning. "We were expecting snow this morning, but now it's moved back to between noon and 3 p.m."
The measurable snow Sunday morning remained north of Interstate 80, with 2 to 3 inches of snow not expected to arrive in the Lincoln and Omaha areas until midafternoon. The forecast calls for the snow to continue from northeast to southeast Nebraska on Monday.
"There are some reports of some patchy, freezing drizzle, including here in Valley," Bova said. "The forecast is for light snow continuing over a long duration into Monday morning."
Snow fell Saturday night into Sunday in northeast Nebraska, with roads completely snow-covered from Yankton, South Dakota, southward to Wayne, Nebraska. The band of snow stretched between Norfolk and Neligh.
Heavier amounts of snow also fell overnight in northwest Nebraska, according to Nathan Jurgensen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in North Platte. Six inches of snow was reported near Gordon in Sheridan County.
Jurgensen said a winter weather warning is in effect for the southwest part of the state from Chase County up through Ogallala and into north-central Nebraska. North Platte, he said, is expecting 4 to 6 inches of snow.
"We did see some pretty decent accumulations across the Sand Hills and even the northern Panhandle," Jurgensen said. "We may see added accumulations (Monday) in the same spots. We expect a band of snow along the I-80 corridor east of Big Springs on into central Nebraska."
Behind the snow, potential record cold is expected in the Omaha area. The forecast high of 28 degrees Monday morning would also be the lowest high temperature on record for Oct. 26, beating 32 degrees in 1957. The forecast also calls for a low temperature Tuesday morning in Omaha of 15 degrees, just two degrees above the record set in 1925.
The extreme cold was forecast to be short-lived as temperatures were expected bounce back to more seasonable readings later in the week. High temperatures pushing up into the mid-50s are forecast for Friday.
