So far, Missouri River at relatively low risk for spring flooding, but snow has just started

Kevin Low, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service, said the key to next spring’s flood season will be this winter’s snowpack. Snow is just starting to accumulate in the upper watershed, he said. The weather service will issue its first flood forecast for 2021 in late February.

Because of extreme precipitation, the Corps of Engineers managed its dams on the upper river for flood control from March 2018 through May 2020, or 27 months, according to John Remus, who oversees the management of the system. Upper basin runoff was well above average through May, but then the rains stopped. Precipitation in large parts of the basin dropped to 10% of average, or less, in May, June and July, Remus said. Despite the shift to drought, the corps is projecting that this year’s runoff will rank among the top 25% since recordkeeping began in 1898. That’s because of wet conditions at the beginning of the year.

Levees between Omaha and the Kansas border will be at their full height by the start of the 2021 flood season, according to the update. From there to the mouth of the river in St. Louis, it’s likely that 85% to 90% of levees will be back to full height by the start of flood season.

Because some work will remain, even along levees in Nebraska and Iowa, the corps plans heightened monitoring if high water threatens.