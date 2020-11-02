So far, Missouri River at relatively low risk for spring flooding, but snow has just started

In terms of spring flooding, the Missouri River watershed is going into winter in its best shape in recent years.
That’s because of drought conditions that have taken root across most of the western U.S.
The watershed (the area drained by the river) is experiencing its most intense and widespread drought since 2012, according to the National Drought Monitor. Not surprisingly, drought, along with the lingering damage from 2019’s catastrophic flooding, was on the minds of several of those participating Monday evening in a virtual public meeting on the river’s management.
The meeting was hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which operates six massive dams on the upper reaches of the river. Decisions about how much water to hold back or release from those dams play a significant role in the livelihood of those along the river. During Monday’s meeting, farmers in Montana raised concerns about access to water for irrigation while barge operators and others in Missouri wanted better predictability and an idea of how much river levels would drop when the corps cuts back releases for the winter (it will drop about 4 feet between St. Joseph and Kansas City).
Kevin Low, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service, said the key to next spring’s flood season will be this winter’s snowpack. Snow is just starting to accumulate in the upper watershed, he said. The weather service will issue its first flood forecast for 2021 in late February.
Because of extreme precipitation, the Corps of Engineers managed its dams on the upper river for flood control from March 2018 through May 2020, or 27 months, according to John Remus, who oversees the management of the system. Upper basin runoff was well above average through May, but then the rains stopped. Precipitation in large parts of the basin dropped to 10% of average, or less, in May, June and July, Remus said. Despite the shift to drought, the corps is projecting that this year’s runoff will rank among the top 25% since recordkeeping began in 1898. That’s because of wet conditions at the beginning of the year.
Levees between Omaha and the Kansas border will be at their full height by the start of the 2021 flood season, according to the update. From there to the mouth of the river in St. Louis, it’s likely that 85% to 90% of levees will be back to full height by the start of flood season.
Because some work will remain, even along levees in Nebraska and Iowa, the corps plans heightened monitoring if high water threatens.
Repairs required to better guarantee that the river is navigable for barge traffic will take some time. The corps has not received full funding for that work, so it is targeting the most critical projects.
What protects Omaha from flooding
The Omaha area’s robust flood protections — knock on wood — are built to keep water out or contained. Most recently, they did their job during the record-setting flooding of March 2019 that turned neighboring towns to islands and caused, so far, hundreds of millions in damage to homes, roads, bridges, fields and livestock. We look in greater detail at the protections in place that guard Omaha. Sources: National Weather Service; City of Omaha; City of Council Bluffs; Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District; World-Herald archives.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!