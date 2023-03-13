Those Omahans who plan to step out and celebrate St. Patrick's Day should be wearing a wee bit more than a tweed coat to ward off an expected cold front.

"Those folks might want to be wearing some sort of a wool hat," Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Monday. "Some hot beverages would be a good idea, too."

A high of 30 degrees is forecast Friday for Omaha, he said. The wind will be wicked, blowing steadily at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

"It will feel like it's in the teens and single digits all day," Nicolaisen said. "It's just not going to be very nice for St. Patrick's Day."

It's too bad the good saint's celebration doesn't fall on Wednesday this year. The high temperature for Omaha that day is forecast to be 60 degrees with lots of sunshine.

Thursday will start out warm but the high temperature of around 45 degrees is expected to take a nose dive early. Cold air and precipitation in the form of a rain and snow mix will move into eastern Nebraska late in the day, Nicolaisen said.

Two cold fronts are expected with one blowing in from Idaho and another dropping down from Canada, he said. The storms could linger into early Friday morning.

"It's typical for this part of the world that we don't know exactly where the line of rain and snow will be," he said. "Right now, that looks like the line (for snow) will set up right along the South Dakota border."

Snow or no, Omaha's Irish eyes are sure to be celebrating and local pubs are preparing for any weather eventualities. The Brazen Head Irish Pub, 319 N. 78th St., tries to be ready for any conditions, according to Lindsey Jack, the assistant general manager.

"We will have a heated tent that opens at 6 a.m. and our menu has lots of Irish coffee choices," Jack said. "Irish coffee is always popular in the morning here, but we might see even more people than usual drinking them in the afternoon and really all day long."

