Learn to how to properly pour a Guinness from the brewery in Ireland.
Those Omahans who plan to step out and celebrate St. Patrick's Day should be wearing a wee bit more than a tweed coat to ward off an expected cold front.
"Those folks might want to be wearing some sort of a wool hat," Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Monday. "Some hot beverages would be a good idea, too."
A high of 30 degrees is forecast Friday for Omaha, he said. The wind will be wicked, blowing steadily at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
"It will feel like it's in the teens and single digits all day," Nicolaisen said. "It's just not going to be very nice for St. Patrick's Day."
It's too bad the good saint's celebration doesn't fall on Wednesday this year. The high temperature for Omaha that day is forecast to be 60 degrees with lots of sunshine.
Thursday will start out warm but the high temperature of around 45 degrees is expected to take a nose dive early. Cold air and precipitation in the form of a rain and snow mix will move into eastern Nebraska late in the day, Nicolaisen said.
Two cold fronts are expected with one blowing in from Idaho and another dropping down from Canada, he said. The storms could linger into early Friday morning.
"It's typical for this part of the world that we don't know exactly where the line of rain and snow will be," he said. "Right now, that looks like the line (for snow) will set up right along the South Dakota border."
Snow or no, Omaha's Irish eyes are sure to be celebrating and local pubs are preparing for any weather eventualities. The Brazen Head Irish Pub, 319 N. 78th St., tries to be ready for any conditions, according to Lindsey Jack, the assistant general manager.
"We will have a heated tent that opens at 6 a.m. and our menu has lots of Irish coffee choices," Jack said. "Irish coffee is always popular in the morning here, but we might see even more people than usual drinking them in the afternoon and really all day long."
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of March 2023
Platteview's Connor Millikan, right, and Omaha Skutt's Kyle Cannon watch Millikann's three-point basket going in during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Connor Millikan, left, gets fouled by Omaha Skutt's Wyatt Archer while going for a loose ball during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin scores two points after a steal with less than a minute left against Platteview during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler goes up for a shot against Millard North during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Jacob Martin puts on his shoe after losing in the first half against Bellevue West during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Steven Poulicek celebrates a three-point basket against Millard North during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Connor Millikan, left, gets fouled by Omaha Skutt's Wyatt Archer while going for a loose ball during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Eldon Turner attempts a three-point basket in front of Omaha Westside's Tate Odvody during a semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Isaiah Wraggs-McMorrris shoots a basket in front of Omaha Westside's Caleb Mitchell, left, and Rickey Loftin, center, during a semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Alex Wilcoxson watches from the floor as his last-second shot fails to go in, giving Millard North a victory during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball semifinals on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jaxon Stueve shoots two points in the second half against Lincoln North Star during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Mitchell goes up for a shot against Lincoln East's Christian Melessa during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler celebrates a first-half dunk against Lincoln North Star during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
OPS bus driver Yvonne Johnson poses for a portrait on a bus she decorates for the students on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The aftermath of a three-alarm fire at a warehouse located at 4508 S. 28th St. that contained shopping carts.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The aftermath of a three-alarm fire at a warehouse located at 4508 S. 28th St. damaged a nearby billboard.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The aftermath of a three-alarm fire at a warehouse located at 4508 S. 28th St. that contained shopping carts.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Presley Douglas sits on the bench during a timeout after she injured her knee in the second half against Elkhorn North during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Mckenna Murphy, left, and Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe react differently to a possession call in the second half during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North celebrates their win over for the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland Craig's Chaney Nelson, left, and Adilen Rennerfeldt watch as Pender celebrates winning the Class C2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday. Rennerfeldt missed a three-point basket that would have tied the game in the closing seconds.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
French Onion soup photographed at Le Bouillon.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Brylee Nelsen (33) gets tangled up with Lincoln High's Dyvine Harris (33) and Josie Hilkemann (25) in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman dribbles the ball against Georgetown on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Artist Nathaniel Ruleaux leads a community project called "To See If I Could Go Home: A True History Paste-Up" at The Union for Contemporary Art in Omaha on Thursday. His son, Luca, 3, walks away after handing him a print to demonstrate with. A member of the Oglala Lakota Nation, Ruleaux often uses his art to bring attention and activism to Native stories. "I go in wanting to be punk and get people riled up, but the more I learn and get into it, the more I realize how heavy and traumatic a lot of these stories are," Ruleaux said. "But I use this as a chance for art as a form of therapy and healing." For this piece, Ruleaux asked members of the community to help paste images of his great-great grandfather, Nicholas Ruleau, who attended the Carlisle Indian Boarding School, over the phrase "Kill the Indian, Save the Man", a propagandist motto used by the school.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rebecca Chen, of Omaha, helps in a community project lead by artist Nathaniel Ruleaux called "To See If I Could Go Home: A True History Paste-Up" at The Union for Contemporary Art in Omaha on Thursday. A member of the Oglala Lakota Nation, Ruleaux often uses his art to bring attention and activism to Native stories. "I go in wanting to be punk and get people riled up, but the more I learn and get into it, the more I realize how heavy and traumatic a lot of these stories are," Ruleaux said. "But I use this as a chance for art as a form of therapy and healing." For this piece, Ruleaux asked members of the community to help paste images of his great-great grandfather, Nicholas Ruleau, who attended the Carlisle Indian Boarding School, over the phrase "Kill the Indian, Save the Man", a propagandist motto used by the school.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard South girls basketball starting five, from left, Cora Olsen, Mya Babbitt, JJ Jones, Khloe Lemon and Lexi Finkenbiner. Photographed at Millard South High School on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The City of Omaha on Monday will start a $32 million, 18-month project to widen 168th Street between West Center Road and Q Street. This will include the widening of the bridge over Zorinsky Lake.
ANNA REED photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
A Common Goldeneye lands at the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Migratory birds fly past the rising sun at the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!