Storm leaves 134,000 without power, outages could extend for days; debris sites open

With more than 134,000 customers still without power Saturday morning, the region’s power provider warned that it could take multiple days to recover from one of the most damaging storms in recent history.
Omaha Public Power District reported 134,604 customers were without power as of 11:15 a.m. — down from a peak of about 188,000.
The power outages in OPPD’s 13-county service area are concentrated in Douglas and Sarpy Counties.
In Douglas County, 97,659 customers were without power. That number stood at 32,297 in Sarpy County. Cass and Washington Counties also reported more than 1,000 outages each.
Spokesperson Laura King-Homan said it could take multiple days for power to be fully restored. OPPD is prioritizing areas with the highest density of customers.
"With all of the tree debris, it may be slow going in some areas to get into neighborhoods. We just don't know yet," she said.
The utility said overnight wind gusts of more than 90 mph were detected, classifying them as hurricane force.
OPPD said all of its crews were reporting to service centers and being dispatched on calls. Additionally, OPPD's utility partners from within Nebraska and as far as the East Coast have proactively offered their services.
"We've had a tremendous response from our partners," King-Homan said.
Outages are being prioritized based on the number of customers affected on a circuit, so the largest number of customers can be brought back online at one time.
"This storm is one of the most severe OPPD has seen in recent history," according to a statement from the utility. "By comparison, the Father’s Day tornado in 2017 had outage numbers around 75,000. Today’s numbers are more than double that amount."
The utility advised people with medical issues that require electricity to make arrangements with friends or family who have power. "If you have an emergency medical issue that needs electricity, please go to the hospital or call 911," OPPD said.
Residents should consider all downed power lines as live and report them to OPPD either online at OPPD.com or by phone at 1-800-554-6773.
Area residents also were busy Saturday morning cleaning up the mess left by the storms.
At 55th and Farnam Streets, Steve and Nancy Johnson worked to clear away a large cottonwood branch that had dropped in their driveway and onto their neighbor’s fence.
“It was my neighbor's fence,“ Steve Johnson said. “I’ll say it in the past tense.“
Like most others in the neighborhood, they were without power. As they worked, a neighbor stopped by to deliver them coffee from a midtown business that had power.
But most businesses were also dark. The Baker’s on Saddle Creek Road had a sign posted indicating the store had no power.
The National Weather Service in Omaha reported that the highest confirmed wind gust from the storm was recorded in Sidney, Iowa, at 80 mph.
Clint Aegeter, a meteorologist with the Weather Service, said Eppley Airfield recorded a gust of 96 mph but experienced a power outage during the storm that could affect the accuracy of that number. Although that number can’t be verified, it was within the realm of possibility based on other observations about the storm.
If accurate, it would be the highest wind gust ever recorded at Eppley, Aegeter said. He was it was a very high-impact storm with damage reported across the state.
Aegeter said there have been no reports of injuries.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert's office also reported substantial damage to power feeds serving the Missouri River Water Resource Recovery Facility. According to a press release, the damage occurred at approximately 12:50 a.m. Saturday.
That damage briefly caused untreated wastewater to be discharged into the Missouri River at several locations along the river. However, just after 9 a.m., the mayor's office reported that the wastewater treatment plant was back online.
Downed branches blocked streets throughout the city, particularly in areas with many older trees. At 65th Street, all but one lane of Dodge Street was blocked by a large fallen tree. Dodge Street was completely closed near Memorial Park due to downed power wires.
A number of arterial streets in midtown were completely blocked by downed trees, including 50th Street south of Dodge and 52nd Street south of Leavenworth.
Mary McHale, who was out on a morning walk, said from what she could see much of Dundee and Benson was without power.
She expressed concern for residents of Underwood Tower, noting the elderly residents there wouldn’t have functional elevators or air conditioning.
UNO campus officers closed down the street overnight due to two sparking power wires down in the westbound lanes of Dodge in front of Saint Margaret Mary Church. UNO said OPPD was aware of the situation but had not yet been able to respond.
Officers were rerouting Dodge Street traffic through campus.
The Omaha Police Department advised people to stay away from any downed wires and trees.
In other developments:
-- Storm debris dropoff in Omaha: The City of Omaha is opening up dropoff locations in multiple places around the city. The locations will be available from noon to dusk on Saturday and dawn to dusk on Sunday. Those locations are: Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in the Elkhorn area, Hefflinger Park at 112th Street and West Maple Road, Towl Park at 93rd and Center and the parking lot at 156th and F Streets. These sites are for storm damaged tree limbs and debris only.
-- Storm debris dropoff in La Vista, Papillion: For the La Vista and Papillion communities, storm debris will be collected at 9909 Portal Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday next week. People should only bring trees and branches to the sites.
-- Zoo delays opening: Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha reported that it was opening at noon Saturday due to a power outage.
-- Metro locations closed: Metropolitan Community College reported that these locations will be closed Saturday due to power outages: Fort Omaha Campus, South Omaha Campus and MCC South Express. Online and remote learning activities continue as normal.
-- Storm cleanup in Council Bluffs: The Council Bluffs Recycling Center, 4441 Gifford Road, will be taking storm debris from Council Bluffs residents during normal business hours until further notice. Recycling Center hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Limbs and branches should be gathered into bundles and weigh less than 60 pounds. Public Works crews are working to open up the streets on Saturday, according to the City of Council Bluffs. Clean up efforts will continue Monday.
Power outages were not limited to the metro area.
Nebraska Public Power District reported Saturday morning that it was dealing with a large number of power outages across the state due to the storms Friday night and Saturday morning.
A 345-kilovolt transmission line between Grand Island and McCool Junction was seriously damaged with 84 structures broken or on the ground. Transmission line wire also was on the ground near the Aurora exit off Interstate 80, and, as a result, traffic had slowed to a crawl on I-80 and Nebraska Highway 14, creating a large backup.
NPPD transmission crews began working with the Nebraska State Patrol at 10 a.m. to allow crews to remove the wire from the road and return traffic to normal conditions. The transmission line is also on top of a power line operated by local rural public power districts, and NPPD will be working with those utilities.
A transmission line also fell across Union Pacific tracks so train traffic has been halted.
Communities served by NPPD with power outages as of 10 a.m. include:
--Plattsmouth: 3,300 customers
--McCook: 2,100 customers
--Aurora: 800 customers
--Kearney: 1,300 customers
--Meadow Grove: 191 customers
--Tilden: approximately 800 customers
World-Herald Staff Writers Connie White and Dan Crisler contributed to this report.
