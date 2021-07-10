Storm leaves 141,000 without power, outages could extend for days; debris sites open

Downed branches blocked streets throughout the city, particularly in areas with many older trees. At 65th Street, all but one lane of Dodge Street was blocked by a large fallen tree. Dodge Street was completely closed near Memorial Park due to downed power wires.

A number of arterial streets in midtown were completely blocked by downed trees, including 50th Street south of Dodge and 52nd Street south of Leavenworth.

Mary McHale, who was out on a morning walk, said from what she could see much of Dundee and Benson was without power.

She expressed concern for residents of Underwood Tower, noting the elderly residents there wouldn’t have functional elevators or air conditioning.

UNO campus officers closed down the street overnight due to two sparking power wires down in the westbound lanes of Dodge in front of Saint Margaret Mary Church. UNO said OPPD was aware of the situation but had not yet been able to respond.

Officers were rerouting Dodge Street traffic through campus.

The Omaha Police Department advised people to stay away from any downed wires and trees.

In other developments: