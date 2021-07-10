Storm leaves 158,000 without power, outages could extend for days; debris sites open

About 9 a.m., the utility reported 109,656 customers were without power in Douglas County and 33,003 were without power in Sarpy County. Other counties reporting outages were: Washington, 2,676 customers; Cass, 1,946 customers, and Saunders, 968 customers.

The utility advised people with medical issues that require electricity to make arrangements with friends or family who have power. "If you have an emergency medical issue that needs electricity, please go to the hospital or call 911," OPPD said.

At 55th and Farnam Streets, Steve and Nancy Johnson worked to clear away a large cottonwood branch that had dropped in their driveway and onto their neighbor’s fence.

“It was my neighbor's fence,“ Steve Johnson said. “I’ll say it in the past tense.“

Like most others in the neighborhood, they were without power. As they worked, a neighbor stopped by to deliver them coffee obtained at midtown business that had power.

But most businesses were also dark. The Baker’s on Saddle Creek Road had a sign posted indicating the store had no power.

The National Weather Service in Omaha reported that the highest confirmed wind gust from the storm was recorded in Sidney, Iowa, at 80 mph.