Storm leaves 158,000 without power, outages could extend for days; debris sites open

A storm rolled through Omaha early Saturday with high winds that downed trees and caused widespread power outages.
OPPD reported at 9 a.m. that 158,000 customers were without power, and said that due to the extensive damage, some outages could extend for multiple days due to the complexity and extent of the damage. At the peak of the outages overnight, 188,000 customers were without power.
"We understand the uncertainty and inconvenience this may cause, but we would like you to plan accordingly, knowing we’re working around the clock to restore power," the utility said in a statement.
The utility said overnight wind gusts of more than 90 mph were detected, classifying them as hurricane force.
OPPD said all of its crews were reporting to service centers and being dispatched on calls. The utility also is reaching out to other utilities for additional resources to help expedite the work. Outages are being prioritized based on the number of customers affected on a circuit, so the largest number of customers can be brought back online at one time.
"This storm is one of the most severe OPPD has seen in recent history," according to a statement from the utility. "By comparison, the Father’s Day tornado in 2017 had outage numbers around 75,000. Today’s numbers are more than double that amount."
About 9 a.m., the utility reported 109,656 customers were without power in Douglas County and 33,003 were without power in Sarpy County. Other counties reporting outages were: Washington, 2,676 customers; Cass, 1,946 customers, and Saunders, 968 customers.
The utility advised people with medical issues that require electricity to make arrangements with friends or family who have power. "If you have an emergency medical issue that needs electricity, please go to the hospital or call 911," OPPD said.
At 55th and Farnam Streets, Steve and Nancy Johnson worked to clear away a large cottonwood branch that had dropped in their driveway and onto their neighbor’s fence.
“It was my neighbor's fence,“ Steve Johnson said. “I’ll say it in the past tense.“
Like most others in the neighborhood, they were without power. As they worked, a neighbor stopped by to deliver them coffee obtained at midtown business that had power.
But most businesses were also dark. The Baker’s on Saddle Creek Road had a sign posted indicating the store had no power.
The National Weather Service in Omaha reported that the highest confirmed wind gust from the storm was recorded in Sidney, Iowa, at 80 mph.
Clint Aegeter, a meteorologist with the Weather Service, said Eppley Airfield recorded a gust of 96 mph but experienced a power outage during the storm that could affect the accuracy of that number. Although that number can’t be verified, it was within the realm of possibility based on other observations about the storm.
If accurate, it would be the highest wind gust ever recorded at Eppley, Aegeter said. He was it was a very high-impact storm with damage reported across the state.
Aegeter said there have been no reports of injuries.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert's office also reported substantial damage to power feeds serving the Missouri River Water Resource Recovery Facility. According to a press release, the damage occurred at approximately 12:50 a.m. Saturday.
That damage briefly caused untreated wastewater to be discharged into the Missouri River at several locations along the river. However, just after 9 a.m., the mayor's office reported that the wastewater treatment plant was back online.
Easy to see why we had so much damage around the area with wind speeds like these.— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) July 10, 2021
FYI, we're still working on verifying the max wind gust at the Omaha Airport, as we had some data errors as the storm went through. pic.twitter.com/XguGMVJms6
Downed branches blocked streets throughout the city, particularly in areas with many older trees.
At 65th Street, all but one lane of Dodge Street was blocked by a large fallen tree.
Dodge Street was completely closed near Memorial Park due to downed power wires.
UNO campus officers closed down the street overnight due to two sparking power wires down in the westbound lanes of Dodge in front of Saint Margaret Mary Church. UNO said OPPD was aware of the situation but had not yet been able to respond.
Officers were rerouting Dodge Street traffic through campus.
The Omaha Police Department advised people to stay away from any downed wires and trees.
In other developments:
-- Storm debris dropoff in Omaha: The City of Omaha is opening up dropoff locations in multiple places around the city. The locations will be available from noon to dusk on Saturday and dawn to dusk on Sunday. Those locations are: Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in the Elkhorn area, Hefflinger Park at 112th Street and West Maple Road, Towl Park at 93rd and Center and the parking lot at 156th and F Streets. These sites are for storm damaged tree limbs and debris only.
-- Storm debris dropoff in La Vista, Papillion: For the La Vista and Papillion communities, storm debris will be collected at 9909 Portal Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday next week. People should only bring trees and branches to the sites.
-- Zoo delays opening: Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha reported that it was opening at noon Saturday due to a power outage.
-- Metro locations closed: Metropolitan Community College reported that these locations will be closed Saturday due to power outages: Fort Omaha Campus, South Omaha Campus and MCC South Express. Online and remote learning activities continue as normal.
World-Herald Staff Writer Connie White contributed to this report.
Stay with Omaha.com for more on this developing story.