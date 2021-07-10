Storm leaves 170,000 without power, some outages could extend for days

A storm rolled through Omaha early Saturday with high winds that downed trees and caused widespread power outages.

OPPD reported that 170,000 customers were without power, and said that due to the extensive damage, some outages could extend for multiple days due to the complexity and extent of the damage. At the peak of the outages overnight, 188,000 customers were without power.

"We understand the uncertainty and inconvenience this may cause, but we would like you to plan accordingly, knowing we’re working around the clock to restore power," the utility said in a statement.

The utility said overnight wind gusts of more than 90 mph were detected, classifying them as hurricane force.

OPPD said all of its crews were reporting to service centers and being dispatched on calls. The utility also is reaching out to other utilities for additional resources to help expedite the work. Outages are being prioritized based on the number of customers affected on a circuit, so the largest number of customers can be brought back online at one time.