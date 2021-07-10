Storm leaves 170,000 without power, some outages could extend for days

A storm rolled through Omaha early Saturday with high winds that downed trees and caused widespread power outages.
OPPD reported that 170,000 customers were without power, and said that due to the extensive damage, some outages could extend for multiple days due to the complexity and extent of the damage. At the peak of the outages overnight, 188,000 customers were without power.
"We understand the uncertainty and inconvenience this may cause, but we would like you to plan accordingly, knowing we’re working around the clock to restore power," the utility said in a statement.
The utility said overnight wind gusts of more than 90 mph were detected, classifying them as hurricane force.
OPPD said all of its crews were reporting to service centers and being dispatched on calls. The utility also is reaching out to other utilities for additional resources to help expedite the work. Outages are being prioritized based on the number of customers affected on a circuit, so the largest number of customers can be brought back online at one time.
"This storm is one of the most severe OPPD has seen in recent history," according to a statement from the utility. "By comparison, the Father’s Day tornado in 2017 had outage numbers around 75,000. Today’s numbers are more than double that amount."
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert's office also reported damage to power feeds serving the Missouri River Water Resource Recovery Facility. According to a press release, the damage occurred at approximately 12:50 a.m. Saturday, causing 30 million gallons per day of untreated wastewater to be discharged into the Missouri River at several locations along the river.
"The damage to the electrical infrastructure serving the facility is substantial," according to the press release. "Officials from the Omaha Public Power District cannot say for certain when restoration of power to the facility will occur. Efforts are being made to isolate the facility from the electrical distribution system to allow the Missouri River Water Resource Recovery Facility to generate its own power and resume treatment operations."
Easy to see why we had so much damage around the area with wind speeds like these.— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) July 10, 2021
FYI, we're still working on verifying the max wind gust at the Omaha Airport, as we had some data errors as the storm went through. pic.twitter.com/XguGMVJms6
Until repairs are completed, the city's Public Works Department urged people to avoid wading, swimming and other contact with the Missouri River.
The National Weather Service in Omaha tweeted that wind gusts reached 54 mph at Offutt Air Force Base, but said it was still trying to verify the maximum wind gust at Eppley Airfield.
Dodge Street was completely closed near Memorial Park due to downed power lines.
UNO campus officers closed down the street overnight due to two sparking powerlines down in the westbound lanes of Dodge in front of Saint Margaret Mary Church. UNO said OPPD was aware of the situation but had not yet been able to respond.
At 65th Street, all but one lane of Dodge Street was blocked by a large fallen tree.
The Omaha Police Department advised people to stay away from any downed wires and trees.
World-Herald Staff Writer Henry Cordes contributed to this report.
Stay with Omaha.com for more on this developing story.