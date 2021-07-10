Storm leaves more than 100,000 without power; outages could extend for days

With more than 100,000 customers still without power Saturday morning, the region’s power provider warned that it could take multiple days to recover from one of the most damaging storms in recent history.
Omaha Public Power District reported 107,043 customers were without power as of 2 p.m. — down from a peak of about 188,000.
The power outages in OPPD’s 13-county service area are concentrated in Douglas and Sarpy Counties.
In Douglas County, 71,640 customers were without power. That number stood at 29,281 in Sarpy County. Cass and Washington Counties also reported more than 1,000 outages each.
Spokesperson Laura King-Homan said it could take multiple days for power to be fully restored. OPPD is prioritizing areas with the highest density of customers.
"With all of the tree debris, it may be slow going in some areas to get into neighborhoods. We just don't know yet," she said.
The utility said overnight wind gusts of more than 90 mph were detected, classifying them as hurricane force.
OPPD said all of its crews were reporting to service centers and being dispatched on calls. Additionally, OPPD's utility partners from within Nebraska and as far as the East Coast have proactively offered their services.
"We've had a tremendous response from our partners," King-Homan said.
Outages are being prioritized based on the number of customers affected on a circuit, so the largest number of customers can be brought back online at one time.
"This storm is one of the most severe OPPD has seen in recent history," according to a statement from the utility. "By comparison, the Father’s Day tornado in 2017 had outage numbers around 75,000. Today’s numbers are more than double that amount."
The utility advised people with medical issues that require electricity to make arrangements with friends or family who have power. "If you have an emergency medical issue that needs electricity, please go to the hospital or call 911," OPPD said.
Residents should consider all downed power lines as live and report them to OPPD either online at OPPD.com or by phone at 1-800-554-6773.
Area residents also were busy Saturday morning cleaning up the mess left by the storms.
At 55th and Farnam Streets, Steve and Nancy Johnson worked to clear away a large cottonwood branch that had dropped in their driveway and onto their neighbor’s fence.
“It was my neighbor's fence,“ Steve Johnson said. “I’ll say it in the past tense.“
Like most others in the neighborhood, they were without power. As they worked, a neighbor stopped by to deliver them coffee from a midtown business that had power.
But most businesses were also dark. The Baker’s on Saddle Creek Road had a sign posted indicating the store had no power.
The National Weather Service in Omaha reported that the highest confirmed wind gust from the storm was recorded in Sidney, Iowa, at 80 mph.
Clint Aegeter, a meteorologist with the Weather Service, said Eppley Airfield recorded a gust of 96 mph but experienced a power outage during the storm that could affect the accuracy of that number. Although that number can’t be verified, it was within the realm of possibility based on other observations about the storm.
If accurate, it would be the highest wind gust ever recorded at Eppley, Aegeter said. He was it was a very high-impact storm with damage reported across the state.
Aegeter said there have been no reports of injuries.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert's office also reported substantial damage to power feeds serving the Missouri River Water Resource Recovery Facility. According to a press release, the damage occurred at approximately 12:50 a.m. Saturday.
That damage briefly caused untreated wastewater to be discharged into the Missouri River at several locations along the river. However, just after 9 a.m., the mayor's office reported that the wastewater treatment plant was back online.
Easy to see why we had so much damage around the area with wind speeds like these.— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) July 10, 2021
FYI, we're still working on verifying the max wind gust at the Omaha Airport, as we had some data errors as the storm went through. pic.twitter.com/XguGMVJms6
Downed branches blocked streets throughout the city, particularly in areas with many older trees. At 65th Street, all but one lane of Dodge Street was blocked by a large fallen tree. Dodge Street was completely closed near Memorial Park due to downed power wires.
A number of arterial streets in midtown were completely blocked by downed trees, including 50th Street south of Dodge and 52nd Street south of Leavenworth.
Mary McHale, who was out on a morning walk, said from what she could see much of Dundee and Benson was without power.
She expressed concern for residents of Underwood Tower, noting the elderly residents there wouldn’t have functional elevators or air conditioning.
UNO campus officers closed down the street overnight due to two sparking power wires down in the westbound lanes of Dodge in front of Saint Margaret Mary Church. UNO said OPPD was aware of the situation but had not yet been able to respond.
Officers were rerouting Dodge Street traffic through campus.
The Omaha Police Department advised people to stay away from any downed wires and trees.
In other developments:
-- Cooling center: The American Red Cross of the Omaha and Council Bluffs Metro opened a cooling center at the Bellevue Fire Training Center, 3100 SP Benson Drive. Those temporarily impacted by the storms are welcome to seek shelter, cool off and charge devices. The shelter will be open until 8 p.m.
Residents relying on medical devices will need to bring their own medical equipment to the shelter.
The Red Cross said it is working with Sarpy County Emergency Management to assess the ongoing effects of the severe weather.
-- Storm debris dropoff in Omaha: The City of Omaha is opening up dropoff locations in multiple places around the city. The locations will be available from noon to dusk on Saturday and dawn to dusk on Sunday. Those locations are: Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in the Elkhorn area; Hefflinger Park at 112th Street and West Maple Road; Towl Park at 93rd and Center; the parking lot at 156th and F Streets; Levi Carter Park at the concrete boat ramp; and Al Veys field at 6506 S. 60th St. These sites are for storm damaged tree limbs and debris only.
-- Storm debris dropoff in La Vista, Papillion: For the La Vista and Papillion communities, storm debris will be collected at 9909 Portal Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday next week. People should only bring trees and branches to the sites.
-- Metro locations closed: Metropolitan Community College reported that these locations will be closed Saturday due to power outages: Fort Omaha Campus, South Omaha Campus and MCC South Express. Online and remote learning activities continue as normal.
-- Storm cleanup in Council Bluffs: The Council Bluffs Recycling Center, 4441 Gifford Road, will be taking storm debris from Council Bluffs residents during normal business hours until further notice. Recycling Center hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Limbs and branches should be gathered into bundles and weigh less than 60 pounds. Public Works crews are working to open up the streets on Saturday, according to the City of Council Bluffs. Clean up efforts will continue Monday.
Power outages were not limited to the metro area.
Nebraska Public Power District reported Saturday morning that it had roughly 8,800 customers across the state without power. That number was down to about 757 customers by 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Approximately 111 customers in Kearney were still without power Saturday afternoon and crews from Plattsmouth and South Sioux City were working to restore power to roughly 550 customers without power in Plattsmouth.
NPPD said some customers might be without power until Sunday.
Interstate 80 fully reopened near the Aurora exit Saturday afternoon. Traffic had slowed to a crawl on I-80 and Nebraska Highway 14 Saturday morning due to fallen transmission lines. The disruption contributed to a large traffic backup.
A transmission line also fell across Union Pacific tracks west of Aurora, which temporarily halted train traffic. The tracks were reopened Saturday afternoon.
NPPD said crews patrolled county roads between Grand Island and McCool Junction — an area that saw heavy damage from the storm — and removed transmission lines on those roadways.
A 345-kilovolt transmission line between Grand Island and McCool Junction was seriously damaged with 84 structures broken or on the ground, according to NPPD. Restoration work on the transmission line will begin on Monday.
World-Herald Staff Writers Kylee Haueter, Henry J. Cordes, Dan Crisler and Connie White contributed to this report.
Stay with Omaha.com for more on this developing story.