Storm leaves more than 100,000 without power; outages could extend for days

Like most others in the neighborhood, they were without power. As they worked, a neighbor stopped by to deliver them coffee from a midtown business that had power.

But most businesses were also dark. The Baker’s on Saddle Creek Road had a sign posted indicating the store had no power.

The National Weather Service in Omaha reported that the highest confirmed wind gust from the storm was recorded in Sidney, Iowa, at 80 mph.

Clint Aegeter, a meteorologist with the Weather Service, said Eppley Airfield recorded a gust of 96 mph but experienced a power outage during the storm that could affect the accuracy of that number. Although that number can’t be verified, it was within the realm of possibility based on other observations about the storm.

If accurate, it would be the highest wind gust ever recorded at Eppley, Aegeter said. He was it was a very high-impact storm with damage reported across the state.

Aegeter said there have been no reports of injuries.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert's office also reported substantial damage to power feeds serving the Missouri River Water Resource Recovery Facility. According to a press release, the damage occurred at approximately 12:50 a.m. Saturday.