Storm leaves more than 84,000 without power; outages could extend for days

Fernandez noted that overnight wind gusts of more than 90 mph were detected Saturday, classifying them as hurricane force.

OPPD said all of its crews were being dispatched on calls Saturday. Additionally, OPPD's utility partners from within Nebraska and as far as the East Coast proactively offered their services.

"We are public power, and we support each other. ... It has been amazing to see the response from all those utilities who have been able to respond," Fernandez said.

OPPD said the Saturday morning storm was one of the most severe in recent history. For comparison, the Father’s Day tornado in 2017 caused about 75,000 outages — less than half of the initial outages reported Saturday.

The damage was widespread.

At 55th and Farnam Streets, Steve and Nancy Johnson worked to clear a large cottonwood branch that had dropped in their driveway and onto their neighbor’s fence.

“It was my neighbor's fence,“ Steve Johnson said. “I’ll say it in the past tense.“