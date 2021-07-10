Storm leaves more than 97,000 without power; outages could extend for days

Power is expected to be restored to two-thirds of the almost 190,000 customers who experienced outages Saturday, though the region’s power provider warned that it could take days to fully recover from one of the most damaging storms in recent history.
The Omaha Public Power District reported that 50% of all outages had been restored by 3:45 p.m. About 97,000 customers remained without power — down from a peak of about 188,000 early Saturday morning.
The power outages in OPPD’s 13-county service area are concentrated in Douglas and Sarpy Counties.
In an update at 4 p.m. Saturday, OPPD CEO Javier Fernandez called Saturday's outage "one of the largest events we've had in our history."
"There's infrastructure that needs to be restored, and it's all over the territory," he said. "Many challenges are ahead."
Crews will work around the clock to restore power to the approximately 62,000 customers likely to still be experiencing an outage for at least another day.
OPPD is prioritizing areas with the highest density of customers, Fernandez said, with critical locations like hospitals and water treatment plants taking priority.
A storm that blew through the metro area Saturday afternoon added about 3,000 more outages, but as crews restored power elsewhere, the total number of outages didn't increase by much.
Fernandez noted that overnight wind gusts of more than 90 mph were detected Saturday, classifying them as hurricane force.
National Weather Service meteorologist-in-charge Suzanne Fortin said Eppley Airfield recorded a 96 mph wind gust between midnight and 12:30 a.m. Saturday, though a power outage has prevented weather officials from confirming that reading.
Easy to see why we had so much damage around the area with wind speeds like these.— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) July 10, 2021
FYI, we're still working on verifying the max wind gust at the Omaha Airport, as we had some data errors as the storm went through. pic.twitter.com/XguGMVJms6
OPPD said all of its crews were being dispatched on calls Saturday. Additionally, OPPD's utility partners from within Nebraska and as far as the East Coast proactively offered their services.
"We are public power, and we support each other. ... It has been amazing to see the response from all those utilities who have been able to respond," Fernandez said.
OPPD said the Saturday morning storm was one of the most severe in recent history. For comparison, the Father’s Day tornado in 2017 caused about 75,000 outages — less than half of the initial outages reported Saturday.
The damage was widespread.
At 55th and Farnam Streets, Steve and Nancy Johnson worked to clear a large cottonwood branch that had dropped in their driveway and onto their neighbor’s fence.
“It was my neighbor's fence,“ Steve Johnson said. “I’ll say it in the past tense.“
Like most others in the neighborhood Saturday morning, they were without power. As they worked, a neighbor stopped by to deliver them coffee from a midtown business that had power — one of the few in the area that was fortunate to maintain services.
Downed branches blocked streets throughout the city, particularly in areas with many older trees. At 65th Street, all but one lane of Dodge Street was blocked by a large, fallen tree. Dodge was completely closed near Memorial Park because of downed power lines.
A number of arterial streets in midtown were completely blocked by downed trees, including 50th Street south of Dodge and 52nd Street south of Leavenworth.
Mary McHale, who was out on a morning walk, said from what she could see, much of Dundee and Benson was without power.
She expressed concern for residents of Underwood Tower, noting that the elderly residents wouldn’t have functional elevators or air conditioning.
OPPD advised people who need electricity for medical care to make arrangements with friends or family who have power.
"If you have an emergency medical issue that needs electricity, please go to the hospital or call 911," OPPD said.
In Bennington, neighbor helped neighbor clean up after the storm.
Near 156th Avenue, Josh Dowding was cutting up a tree limb that collapsed onto a neighbor’s property. As he did so, people helped city crew clear branches from the streets and residential properties.
The City of Bennington opened a dump site by Tim Ohrt Park.
“We’re blessed to have good neighbors who help and take care of each other,” Dowding said.
Bennington was one of the first towns in the metro area to be hit by the storms as they moved east through the region. Dowding said the storm rolled in shortly before 12:30 a.m.
“By the time we turned on the news, we were already in the heart of it,” he said.
Van Moher was helping his daughter, Mallory, clean up some downed tree limbs from her property. Along with neighbor Cindy Buhl and Old Bennington resident Brett Hiscock, Mohr reported no structural damage.
“It was just tree limbs down,” he said.
For Buhl, the storm was the final nail in the coffin for an approximately 40-year-old tree that previously lost two substantial branches to straight-line winds two years ago. Buhl said she contacted her nephew’s friend to remove the tree.
Just before noon Saturday, Hiscock, along with his wife, Julie, and son Bart, had just finished cutting up a long ash tree limb measuring more than 18 inches in diameter in his yard.
“Fortunately, it missed the house and the car that was parked on the street,” he said. “The tree limb fell right in between them.”
No injuries were reported in the aftermath of the storms Saturday morning, according to Clint Aegeter, a weather service meteorologist.
The Omaha Police Department advised people to stay away from any downed wires and trees.
Residents should consider all downed power lines to be live and report them to OPPD either at OPPD.com or at 800-554-6773.
Power issues also caused substantial damage to the power feeds serving the Missouri River Water Resource Recovery Facility, according to a press release from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert's office.
The damage, which occurred about 12:50 a.m. Saturday, briefly caused untreated wastewater to be discharged into the Missouri River at several locations. But just after 9 a.m., the mayor's office reported that the wastewater treatment plant was back online.
In other developments:
— Cooling center: The American Red Cross of the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metro opened a cooling center at the Bellevue Fire Training Center at 3100 SP Benson Drive. Those temporarily affected by the storms are welcome to seek shelter, cool off and charge devices. The shelter will be open until 8 p.m.
Residents relying on medical devices will need to bring their own medical equipment to the shelter.
The Red Cross said it is working with Sarpy County Emergency Management to assess the ongoing effects of the severe weather.
— Storm debris drop-off in Omaha: The City of Omaha is opening up multiple drop-off locations around the city. The locations will be available from until dusk on Saturday and from dawn to dusk on Sunday. Those locations are: Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in the Elkhorn area; Hefflinger Park at 112th Street and West Maple Road; Towl Park near 9oth Street and West Center Road; the parking lot at 156th and F Streets; Levi Carter Park at the concrete boat ramp; and Al Veys field at 6506 S. 60th St. These sites are for storm-damaged tree limbs and debris only.
— Storm debris drop-off in La Vista, Papillion: For the La Vista and Papillion communities, storm debris will be collected at 9909 Portal Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday next week. People should bring only trees and branches to the sites.
— Metro CC locations closed: Metropolitan Community College reported that these locations will be closed Saturday because of power outages: Fort Omaha Campus, South Omaha Campus and MCC South Express. Online and remote learning activities continue as normal.
— Storm cleanup in Council Bluffs: The Council Bluffs Recycling Center at 4441 Gifford Road will be taking storm debris from Bluffs residents during normal business hours until further notice. Recycling Center hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Limbs and branches should be gathered into bundles and weigh less than 60 pounds. Public Works crews were working to open up the streets on Saturday, according to the city. Cleanup efforts will continue Monday.
Power outages were not limited to the metro area.
The Nebraska Public Power District reported Saturday morning that it had roughly 8,800 customers across the state without power. That number was down to about 757 customers by 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
About 111 customers in Kearney were still without power Saturday afternoon, and crews from Plattsmouth and South Sioux City were working to restore power to roughly 550 customers in Plattsmouth.
NPPD said some customers might be without power until Sunday.
Interstate 80 fully reopened near the Aurora exit Saturday afternoon. Traffic had slowed to a crawl on I-80 and Nebraska Highway 14 on Saturday morning because of fallen transmission lines. The disruption contributed to a large traffic backup.
A transmission line also fell across Union Pacific tracks west of Aurora, which temporarily halted train traffic. The tracks were reopened Saturday afternoon.
NPPD said crews patrolled county roads between Grand Island and McCool Junction — an area that saw heavy damage from the storm — and removed transmission lines on those roadways.
A 345-kilovolt transmission line between Grand Island and McCool Junction was seriously damaged, with 84 structures broken or on the ground, according to NPPD. Restoration work on the transmission line will begin Monday.
World-Herald Staff Writers Kylee Haueter, Henry J. Cordes, Dan Crisler and Connie White contributed to this report.