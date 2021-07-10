Storm leaves more than 97,000 without power; outages could extend for days

“It was my neighbor's fence,“ Steve Johnson said. “I’ll say it in the past tense.“

Like most others in the neighborhood Saturday morning, they were without power. As they worked, a neighbor stopped by to deliver them coffee from a midtown business that had power — one of the few in the area that was fortunate to maintain services.

Downed branches blocked streets throughout the city, particularly in areas with many older trees. At 65th Street, all but one lane of Dodge Street was blocked by a large, fallen tree. Dodge was completely closed near Memorial Park because of downed power lines.

A number of arterial streets in midtown were completely blocked by downed trees, including 50th Street south of Dodge and 52nd Street south of Leavenworth.

Mary McHale, who was out on a morning walk, said from what she could see, much of Dundee and Benson was without power.

She expressed concern for residents of Underwood Tower, noting that the elderly residents wouldn’t have functional elevators or air conditioning.

OPPD advised people who need electricity for medical care to make arrangements with friends or family who have power.