Storm that hit Omaha area brings rain, high winds
Officially, "normal" weather in Nebraska just became a tad warmer and wetter. But recent years of unusually cold Februarys and cool springs — think 2021 — have helped mute the overall warming.

The storm that passed through the Omaha area Friday morning left behind a decent amount of rain, which is good because the forecast calls for dry conditions for the next several days.

"The rainfall was much more generous than we thought it would be," said Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley.

Rainfall totals, he said, ranged from about half an inch to about 2 inches, with many areas reporting an inch to 1½ inches. Omaha's Eppley Airfield reported .74 of an inch, Valley reported 1.35, Columbus had 1.67 and Lincoln reported 2 inches. 

"We haven't had rain for a long time," DeWald said. "This was a nice, good rain for everybody."

Omaha had .96 of an inch of rain May 27, but before Friday, hardly any rain had fallen in town this month.

Omaha had a few reports of pea- and nickel-sized hail, DeWald said, but golf ball-sized hail was reported about 11:40 a.m. east of Tecumseh, which is about 40 miles southeast of Lincoln. In addition, a metal building on a farm near Tecumseh had its roof peeled back, DeWald said. Winds in the area were 60 to 65 mph, he said.

Omaha's Eppley Airfield reported wind gusts of 53 mph at both 9:11 a.m., as the storm front moved into the area, and at 11:29 a.m., off the back side of the storm. Sustained winds were around 30-35 mph, the weather service said.

The storm also dropped temperatures in the area: At 11 a.m. Thursday, it was 90 degrees in Omaha; after 11 a.m. Friday, it was 70.

Above-average temperatures are expected to continue in the area at least through Wednesday. DeWald said the next chance of rain for Omaha is Friday the 18th, but it's a very small chance.

jwade@owh.com,

402-444-1067

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

