Storm that hit Omaha area brings rain, high winds

The storm that passed through the Omaha area Friday morning left behind a decent amount of rain, which is good because the forecast calls for dry conditions for the next several days.

"The rainfall was much more generous than we thought it would be," said Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley.

Rainfall totals, he said, ranged from about half an inch to about 2 inches, with many areas reporting an inch to 1½ inches. Omaha's Eppley Airfield reported .74 of an inch, Valley reported 1.35, Columbus had 1.67 and Lincoln reported 2 inches.

"We haven't had rain for a long time," DeWald said. "This was a nice, good rain for everybody."

Omaha had .96 of an inch of rain May 27, but before Friday, hardly any rain had fallen in town this month.

Omaha had a few reports of pea- and nickel-sized hail, DeWald said, but golf ball-sized hail was reported about 11:40 a.m. east of Tecumseh, which is about 40 miles southeast of Lincoln. In addition, a metal building on a farm near Tecumseh had its roof peeled back, DeWald said. Winds in the area were 60 to 65 mph, he said.