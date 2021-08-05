Storms and heat are back in Omaha's forecast

Stormy weather and a return of suffocating heat are back in the forecast.

Above average temperatures, peaking in the 90s, are forecast into next week, and storms are likely Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Corey Mead, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the heat is likely to be accompanied by humid conditions, so the next week will feel muggy.

Strong winds are likely to be the most damaging aspect of Saturday's storms. Some areas could see flooding rains, he said.

The most likely period for rain and storms is Saturday afternoon and evening, with chances intensifying in the evening.

The system is likely to generate training storms, which occurs when storm cells, one after another, travel the same corridor. Flooding will be possible wherever that corridor sets up, he said.

"We know it's been dry around here...much of our area will be able to handle quite a bit of rain," he said.

Omaha's average high this time of year 87 degrees, he said. Highs over the next week are likely to be 5 to 10 degrees above average, he said.

The heat will be a noticeable change from the past week, when highs peaked in the 80s.