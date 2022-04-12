Storms in Omaha area prompt sounding of tornado sirens but cause no widespread damage

The storm that blew through eastern Nebraska and western Iowa Tuesday night prompted the sounding of tornado sirens, but the region escaped widespread damage.

The National Weather Service office in Valley sounded nine tornado warnings and many more severe thunderstorm warnings for the southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa counties that it serves.

One of those warnings prompted Douglas County 911 to sound the emergency sirens for the county.

The sirens sounded throughout the entire county, including Omaha, even though only a slice of north-central Douglas County was covered by the warning.

Paul Johnson, director of the Douglas County Emergency Management Agency, said the county's policy is to sound sirens countywide anytime the weather service issues a warning for somewhere in the county.

That's for a couple of reasons: The sirens that serve an area under a tornado warning might actually be located outside of that area, so it's safer to simply sound all the sirens. Additionally, the county is relatively small, geographically, but quickly becoming densely populated, so it's becoming more critical to be sure everyone gets the warning.

Vast rural counties with isolated communities can more easily be segmented where sirens are sounded, Johnson said.

Dave Eastlack, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the tornado threat that prompted that warning was among a series of fast-moving signatures on radar that quickly could have spun into twisters.

"Those are very hard to catch," he said.

No tornadoes were reported to have touched down in Nebraska. Several, however, were spotted in northwest and north-central Iowa, according to the weather service. One of those was reported near Logan in Harrison County. The tornado traveled a northeasterly track and passed east of Woodbine, according reports to the weather service.

Thunderstorm wind gusts reached 55 mph to about 60 mph, downing some tree limbs and causing some power outages. Scattered power outages resulted.

Omaha's peak wind gust, at Eppley Airfield, was 58 mph.

The storms failed to produce significant and much-needed rain. Totals generally were less than a half an inch. Omaha's official total was .44 of an inch at Eppley.

Tuesday started off damp and cloudy, with forecasters warning the weather would turn nasty by nightfall. Then the clouds parted, skies turned sunny and warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico poured into the central U.S. Temperatures in eastern Nebraska soared into record territory.

Omaha, Lincoln and Norfolk all set records: Omaha and Lincoln at 91 degrees broke their previous record of 86 degrees, and Norfolk reached 89 degrees, breaking its record of 85 degrees.

Before the storms arrived in the Omaha metro area, strong winds fueled a grass fire near the Interstate 80-Interstate 29 interchange in Council Bluffs, just across the Missouri River from Omaha. Hazy smoke was visible throughout downtown Omaha, and the smoky conditions led to lane and access closures along the Interstates.

A grass fire also blocked travel along U.S. 2 in southwest Iowa and Nebraska Highway 8 south of Wymore.

Much of Nebraska remains at elevated risk of fast-moving brush fires again Wednesday.

