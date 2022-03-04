Storms on Saturday could bring damaging winds, large hail to Omaha area

A storm system expected to roll through the Omaha area Saturday could bring rain and severe weather.

The first round of thunderstorms could start early Saturday, said Becky Kern, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. The "main show" should start early Saturday afternoon, Kern said.

Storms are expected to impact the Omaha area between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., bringing the potential for damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes. Wind gusts could range from 30 to 60 mph.

The storms should move through the area quickly, Kern said. She advised people to keep an eye on weather alerts throughout the day.

The system could bring a quarter of an inch to about half an inch of rain to the area.

Highs on Saturday should reach the upper 60s to low 70s, but temperatures will drop quickly in the evening.

Temperatures Sunday morning should be in the 20s, rising only to around 40, Kern said. The area could see light snow Sunday night into Monday morning.

The rest of next week should be cooler than it has been, with highs in the 50s early in the week and the 30s by the end of the week. Wednesday night could bring another wave of precipitation.

