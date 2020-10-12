 Skip to main content
Strong winds fan grass fires in eastern Nebraska; storm causes some power outages
Gusty winds during the day on Sunday fanned a scattering of grass fires in eastern Nebraska, and late in the evening a fast-moving thunderstorm swept through.

Grass fires occurred on the edge of Lincoln and in spots around the Omaha metro area, according to emergency officials, but no significant damage was reported.

Scattered power outages were recorded in the Omaha and Lincoln areas.

Shortly before 11 p.m., the Omaha Public Power District reported about 4,500 customers without power.

The Lincoln Electric System also was reporting scattered outages.

A weather observer in Lincoln reported gusts of about 70 mph when the storm moved through.

Through midweek, the forecast is for mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s, according to the National Weather Service. A cold front is expected on Thursday, with temperatures in the 50s.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

