Sundays winds fan grass fires; storm brings power outages

Gusty winds during the day on Sunday fanned a scattering of grass fires in eastern Nebraska, and late in the evening a fast-moving thunderstorm swept through.
Grass fires occurred on the edge of Lincoln and in spots around the Omaha metro area, according to emergency officials, but no significant damage was reported.
Scattered power outages were recorded in the Omaha and Lincoln areas.
Shortly before 11 p.m., the Omaha Public Power District reported about 4,500 customers without power.
Lincoln Electric System also was reporting scattered outages.
A weather observer in Lincoln reported gusts of about 70 mph when the storm moved through .
Through midweek, the forecast is for mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s, according to the National Weather Service. A cold front is expected on Thursday, with temperatures in the 50s.
Stay safe when driving in snow
Drivers should stay on main roads instead of avoiding back roads or shortcuts. People should also try not to travel alone.
Use caution on the roads
When driving, leave plenty of space between your car and the car ahead of you.
Do this in case you get stranded in a blizzard
If you're stuck in a blizzard keep these tips in mind:
Have a winter survival kit prepped in the vehicle. Turn on hazard lights and hang a distress flag, if you have one. Run the engine and heater for about 10 minutes each hour. Check the exhaust pipe often and crack a downwind window to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.
Shovel safely
Be cautious if shoveling heavy snow. Strain from the cold and hard labor could cause a heart attack. Sweating can lead to hypothermia.
Check in with family and friends
Let friends and family know about your travel plans. Keep your cellphone handy to check on the latest weather conditions.
