Sunny, cooler week ahead in metro area

After a warm and windy holiday weekend, cooler temperatures are expected across the Omaha area this week.

Today’s forecast calls for sun with a high of 81, but temperatures will dip down into the low to mid-70s for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service. Wednesday will be particularly cool for the beginning of June, with a possible high of 70 and a slight chance of rain in the late afternoon into the evening.

Severe weather swirled around the Midwest on Sunday and Monday, but the Omaha area was only impacted by some high winds and light rain.

On Sunday night, portions of north-central Nebraska saw supercell thunderstorms that produced grapefruit-sized hail.

The largest hailstone recorded by the National Weather Service on Sunday was 5 inches in diameter near Burwell, Nebraska, but Twitter users and storm chasers posted images of hail measuring up to 6 inches in diameter.

The massive hailstones rival the largest ever recorded in Nebraska. The record belongs to a 7-inch hailstone that fell near Aurora during a June 2003 storm. At the time, it was the largest hailstone ever recorded in the U.S.

Since then, the record has been broken by an 8-inch hailstone in Vivian, South Dakota.

On Monday, a strong storm system moved through South Dakota and Minnesota, producing multiple tornadoes. A less powerful but still significant system also put much of central Iowa and small portions of southeast Nebraska under a tornado watch Monday night.

The weather service does not anticipate any severe weather threats to the Omaha area this week.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.