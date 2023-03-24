The current pattern of cool and sporadically wet weather looks like it will hold on for at least another week.

A small system is expected to bring some snow accumulation to eastern Nebraska when it joins up with a larger system to the south and east, most likely around midnight on Sunday morning.

That snow accumulation is likely to be less than an inch in most places but there’s a chance that a snow band could bring up to 3 inches of snow or possibly more, said Dirk Petersen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Valley.

“Most of the people will be able to bank on not having a whole lot of snow, but someone in there is probably going to get more,” he said.

Currently, Petersen said the band of snow is most likely to travel north of Interstate 80.

“It may be a county or two north and may miss Omaha. It kind of depends on which model you look at,” he said. He added there’s a chance the band could come over Omaha but “it’s not really a great bet to make right now.”

Later next week, possibly on Thursday, there’s a chance for mixed precipitation with the possibility of a thunderstorm or two.

The weather systems are likely to keep temperatures in a holding pattern with daily highs in the 40s and 50s and lows around or below freezing. That’s because the jet stream is farther south and it is keeping the warmer weather down there, Petersen said.

But there’s a chance the jet stream could push north by sometime next weekend and bring warmer temperatures to the area.

That would bring more consistent spring-like weather, rather than the "one-hit wonder days that we’ve had so far," Peterson said.

