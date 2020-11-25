Thanksgiving, Black Friday will be sunny, mild in the Omaha area

Even though COVID-19 is casting a pall over Thanksgiving weekend, house-bound families, Black Friday shoppers and Husker-Hawkeye players will be able to count on the weather.

Sunny, relatively mild weather is on tap across the region through Saturday, said Brett Albright, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. On Sunday, winds are expected to kick up and temperatures drop slightly as a cold front moves in, but no major problems are expected.

Parks are open across the region, which means this extended, unusually mild autumn will continue to provide more days to take the family outdoors for some socially-distanced fun.

Here are the forecast highlights:

Thanksgiving: Sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s across most of Nebraska to low 50s in parts of Iowa. Omaha's high should approach 50 degrees. Light winds. For travelers, there are no bad storms in the regional forecast.

Black Friday shopping: Morning temperatures will start out in the upper 20s to low 30s in Omaha and rise into the 40s during the afternoon. Light winds and sunshine.

Husker-Hawkeye game: In Iowa City, the forecast will be much the same: mostly sunny throughout the afternoon, with a high around 40 degrees for the noon kickoff.