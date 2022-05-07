 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thunderstorms expected overnight across Nebraska

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to hit the Omaha metro area in the early morning hours Sunday. 

Storms are expected to arrive in the area between 3 and 4 a.m. and are not expected to be severe. The National Weather Service estimates new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, though more rain is possible with thunderstorms. 

Fifteen counties in north-central and western Nebraska were placed under a severe thunderstorm watch Saturday evening, with the potential for half-dollar sized hail, 60 mph winds and frequent lightning. The storm system will weaken as it travels east. 

"If anything, it'll probably be northeast Nebraska that gets some hail and high winds," said Katie Gross, a lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Valley office. "We don't anticipate severe weather in Omaha."

