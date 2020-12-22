Tie down Santa displays, watch the roads as Arctic front sweeps into Omaha area Wednesday

Forecasters are spreading the word: Wednesday's weather won't be kind to holiday yard displays or travelers, so be forewarned.

A powerful Arctic front will barrel through the heart of the country Wednesday, and it will be accompanied by strong winds and rapidly dropping temperatures.

Roads could turn icy and visibility could be difficult, even in areas where rain and snow are light, according to the National Weather Service. In parts of the northern U.S., blizzard conditions are possible.

Wind warnings are in effect from southern Kansas to the Canadian border, including most of Nebraska. Along much of Interstate 80, crosswinds gusting to 50 mph or more are likely.

In the Omaha metro, wind gusts of 40 mph or more are expected, according to the weather service.

If the Santa in your yard is prone to getting knocked down by the wind, Wednesday's weather could send him rolling down the street.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Anyone with decorations in their yards may want to have them secured," said Paul Fajman, meteorologist with the weather service. "The winds will probably test anything that's outside."