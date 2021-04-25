 Skip to main content
Today forecast to be a 90-degree day in Omaha
Today forecast to be a 90-degree day in Omaha

A robin in a flowering tree at Joslyn Castle in Omaha on Friday. The metro area has probably seen its last freeze of the season.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

The last week of April will see a night sky illuminated by a bright supermoon. Bask under the moonlight by the Super "Pink" Moon.

The calendar may say it’s spring, but Omaha will have a taste of summer before the weather turns cooler midweek.

Omaha’s high on Monday is forecast to top out at 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday’s high is expected to be closer to 80 degrees.

Omaha’s record for Monday’s date is 94 degrees. Its earliest “90-degree day” was March 25, 1907, when the mercury reached 91 degrees, said Becky Griffis, a weather service meteorologist.

Most of central and western Nebraska is at elevated risk of grass fires Monday, she said.

A cool front will bring Omaha a “decent shot” of modest amounts of rain Tuesday evening, said Brett Rossio, a meteorologist with AccuWeather, The World-Herald’s weather consultant.

Temperatures are forecast to drop back into the 60s and 70s Wednesday through Friday before things warm up again over the weekend, he said.

Rossio said the long-term outlook is for warmer than average weather, so the metro area has probably seen its last freeze.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

