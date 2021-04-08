Tornado season nears, but twisters have been rare in Nebraska in recent years

With tornado season ramping up in Nebraska, forecasters will be happy if this year percolates along like past years: relatively quiet.

Nebraska has been on a downward trend with tornadoes for more than a decade, said Ken Dewey, professor emeritus of applied climatology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Last year, Nebraska had 21 tornadoes, less than half the annual average — 51 — of the past 30 years, based on National Weather Service statistics.

“It’s really odd...The difficulty with science is we see things, but we don’t always have the answer to ‘why,’” he said. “It was notable that there was a really big lack of tornadoes last year.”

Also notable, he said, was the fact that most of the state's tornadoes occurred in the central and western part of the state, which meant Nebraska’s major urban centers were spared.

A number of those tornadoes have occurred in the area served by the Hastings office of the National Weather Service, where meteorologist Mike Moritz is in charge of doing the damage surveys that determine if a tornado occurred, its path and intensity.

Moritz said there's a lot of unknowns with tornadoes, so it's hard to discern whether anything of significance is happening.