Tornado warning issued for Douglas and Washington Counties

7:55 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for far northern Douglas County into Washington County. The warning is for a storm capable of producing a tornado. It was expected to move quickly out of Douglas County and then head northeastward.

7:30 p.m.:

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Omaha metro, advising that winds could reach 70 mph and that hail is possible.

At about the same time, the agency issued a tornado warning for far northeast Lincoln.

This was as a powerful storm system on Tuesday unleashed damaging winds and hail across the region, scattered a handful of tornadoes across northwest Iowa and whipped up smoky grass fires in the Omaha metro and elsewhere.

The National Weather Service received at least four reports of tornadoes in Pocahontas and Humboldt Counties, Iowa. Early reports indicated the tornados were traveling through rural areas.

Thunderstorm wind gusts reaching an estimated 70 mph are moving through eastern Nebraska, contributing to downed tree limbs and power outages.

In the metro, strong winds have fueled a grass fire near the Interstate 80-Interstate 29 interchange in Council Bluffs, just across the Missouri River from Omaha. Hazy smoke was visible throughout downtown and the smoky conditions led to lane and access closures along the interstates.

Wind-whipped fires caused problems elsewhere too. Near Missouri Valley, local authorities say a Woodhouse dealership caught fire.

A grass fire also blocked travel along U.S. 2 in southwest Iowa and Nebraska Highway 8 south of Wymore.

As an indication of how unstable the atmosphere has been on Tuesday, Randy Adkins, a meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc., pointed to blizzard warnings across the Dakotas and the record warmth in eastern Nebraska.

Temperatures in the Omaha metro climbed more than 20 degrees in the afternoon as warm moist air poured in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Omaha, Lincoln and Norfolk all set temperature records. The high reached 91 degrees in Omaha and Lincoln, breaking the previous record of 86 degrees for those cities. Norfolk reached 89 degrees, breaking its record of 85 degrees.

Emergency officials had a scare on Tuesday when the weather looLate Tuesday afternoon, the Douglas County Emergency Management Agency advised that people in the King Lake area need to monitor forecasts closely because the tornado siren in their area isn't working.

Meanwhile, in western Nebraska strong winds were the dominant problem.

The Nebraska State Patrol tweeted a photo of a trooper who assisted with two semitrailer tractors that had blown over near Grand Island. The drivers were wearing seatbelts, so no one was seriously injured, according to the Patrol.

