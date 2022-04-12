Tornado watch issued for NE Nebraska, SW Iowa

Storms have begun firing up across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa, the area that's in the bull's-eye Tuesday evening for damaging weather.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for that area, which means conditions there are ripe for tornadoes to form.

However, even in the Omaha metro, there is the potential this evening for damaging hail, strong winds and isolated tornadoes.

The region is expected to see two rounds of storms, early evening, as the rush hour winds down, isolated storms could occur. Then, later Tuesday evening, a line of storms could move through, bearing strong winds and possibly damaging hail.

As an indication of how unstable the atmosphere has been on Tuesday, Randy Adkins, a meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc., pointed to blizzard warnings across the Dakotas and the record warmth in eastern Nebraska.

Temperatures in the Omaha metro climbed more than 20 degrees in the afternoon as warm moist air poured in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Omaha, Lincoln and Norfolk all set temperature records. The high reached 91 degrees in Omaha and Lincoln, breaking the previous record of 86 degrees for those cities. Norfolk reached 89 degrees, breaking its record of 85 degrees.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the Douglas County Emergency Management Agency advised that people in the King Lake area need to monitor forecasts closely because the tornado siren in their area isn't working.

Nancy Gaarder Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com