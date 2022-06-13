Triple-digit temps will kick off the week followed by warm, humid weather

Triple-digit temperatures will kick off the week in the Omaha area. And the rest of the week won’t be much cooler.

A high of 101 degrees is forecast for Monday, said Becky Kern, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley.

That would be the hottest day in months and could be one of the hottest of the year, Kern said.

The heat index — which factors in temperature, heat and humidity — will make it feel closer to 108 degrees.

A normal high this time of year is about 83 degrees, Kern said. Overnight lows, which are typically around 60 degrees this time of year, will be close to 80 degrees Monday. It won’t give folks much relief, especially if they don’t have air conditioning, Kern said.

The record high for June 13 is 101 degrees, set in 1952.

Tuesday will bring a high of 96 and the potential for overnight thunderstorms.

The rest of the week will see highs hovering in the 90s, with more triple-digit temps in the forecast for Sunday.

During the first hot spell of the season, people should stay hydrated, even if they don’t feel thirsty, Kern said. People working outside should take frequent breaks and seek out shade. Inside, use fans or air conditioning when possible. Check on elderly neighbors or people with young children as well as those without air conditioning, Kern said.

