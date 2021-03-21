Two days of slow, steady rain in the forecast for Omaha

Cold, rainy weather is forecast to start off the week.

The National Weather Service said Omaha could receive 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain before the moisture-rich system moves out Tuesday night. Temperatures around 50 degrees and gusty winds are forecast.

Weather service meteorologist Becky Kern said the expected slow, steady nature of the rainfall should alleviate fears of flash flooding. But minor flooding is possible along some streams.

The sun is forecast to pop out again Wednesday and Thursday before minor chances of rain return.

Photos: Major flooding hit Nebraska and Iowa towns in March 2019

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.