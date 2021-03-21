 Skip to main content
Two days of slow, steady rain in the forecast for Omaha
Two days of slow, steady rain in the forecast for Omaha

Cold, rainy weather is forecast to start off the week.

The National Weather Service said Omaha could receive 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain before the moisture-rich system moves out Tuesday night. Temperatures around 50 degrees and gusty winds are forecast.

Weather service meteorologist Becky Kern said the expected slow, steady nature of the rainfall should alleviate fears of flash flooding. But minor flooding is possible along some streams.

The sun is forecast to pop out again Wednesday and Thursday before minor chances of rain return.

Photos: Major flooding hit Nebraska and Iowa towns in March 2019

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

