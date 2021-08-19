Two rounds of storms expected to hit Omaha Friday; later storms expected to be more severe

A couple of rounds of thunderstorms are expected to arrive in the Omaha metro area Friday, and the later of the two could bring severe weather.

The first line of storms the area about 9 or 10 a.m. Friday. Katie Gross, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Valley, said those weren't expected to be dangerous by the time they arrived. The skies had darkened in Omaha before 9 a.m. Friday, and heavy rain was falling.

The next round could bring more hazardous conditions to Omaha, she said.

Those storms are expected to arrive about 4 to 6 p.m. The weather service said in a tweet that the storms may affect the Friday evening rush hour and travelers along I-29 and I-80.

“I would say anything looks possible with these storms. They could have strong winds and large hail, and tornadoes are on the table with this system,” she said.

That storm system is expected to move out of the Omaha area by 8 or 9 p.m. Friday.

Forecasts will change quickly Friday, Gross said, so residents should have multiple ways to receive warnings — TV, radio, news alerts — so as not to miss anything.