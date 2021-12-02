Unseasonably warm weather breaks a record on Thursday

Thursday's unseasonably warm weather not only made for a beautiful afternoon in Omaha. It broke a record.

A high temperature of 68 degrees was recorded at 2:44 p.m. Thursday, setting a record high for Dec. 2. Thursday's high broke the previous record of 67 degrees that was set in 1973, according to the National Weather Service.

The temperature reached 67 degrees at 2:21 p.m., tying the previous record, before inching up to 68.

Thursday's high was 25 degrees above the expected high temperature for this time of year of 43 degrees, National Weather Service meteorologist Paul Fajman said.

"The 68 degrees is the warmest December day we've had in Omaha since 1998," Fajman said.

Conditions are expected to remain fairly warm on Friday, with a high of 54, and will begin to cool down Friday night with an expected low around 29 degrees.

