Upcoming winter could be a stormy one in Nebraska, but it depends

Nebraska could be caught between large, conflicting weather conditions this winter, setting the stage for the state to see a series of storms.

Al Dutcher, Nebraska's associate state climatologist, said that's because a La Nina weather pattern is developing that could bring a colder, wetter than normal winter to parts of the northern U.S. and warmer and drier than normal conditions to the southern U.S.

That's according to the national Climate Prediction Center, which released the nation's official winter forecast Thursday.

If that happens, Nebraska, especially the northern two-thirds, could see a succession of storms, bringing rain and snow, Dutcher said.

That creates the potential for above normal snowfall, Dutcher said, adding that there are no guarantees.

Seasonal forecasts are notoriously difficult for the heart of the North American continent because the central U.S. isn't near moderating or predictable influences like an ocean.

La Nina type conditions are redeveloping in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, according to the Climate Prediction Center, which means that sea surface temperatures there are colder than normal for the second winter in a row. When that happens, it affects weather patterns across the globe.