Upcoming winter could be a stormy one in Nebraska, but it depends

Nebraska could be caught between large, conflicting weather conditions this winter, setting the stage for the state to see a series of storms.
Al Dutcher, Nebraska's associate state climatologist, said that's because a La Nina weather pattern is developing that could bring a colder, wetter than normal winter to parts of the northern U.S. and warmer and drier than normal conditions to the southern U.S.
That's according to the national Climate Prediction Center, which released the nation's official winter forecast Thursday.
If that happens, Nebraska, especially the northern two-thirds, could see a succession of storms, bringing rain and snow, Dutcher said.
That creates the potential for above normal snowfall, Dutcher said, adding that there are no guarantees.
Seasonal forecasts are notoriously difficult for the heart of the North American continent because the central U.S. isn't near moderating or predictable influences like an ocean.
La Nina type conditions are redeveloping in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, according to the Climate Prediction Center, which means that sea surface temperatures there are colder than normal for the second winter in a row. When that happens, it affects weather patterns across the globe.
If a La Nina develops as expected, Nebraska could find itself at the mercy of whichever conflicting condition muscles its way into the region, or it could get caught on a rollercoaster between the two.
Further confusing the outlook, there are powerful atmospheric forces that can develop midwinter and derail a La Nina.
Dutcher said people shouldn't expect that a second La Nina winter in a row would bring another historic polar vortex. In February, when Arctic air surged southward, bitterly cold weather brought misery and high energy bills to the heart of the country.
"No two winters are the same," he said.
While last winter started out mild in Nebraska and didn't get rough until late in the season, Dutcher said this winter could start earlier and follow a more classic pattern.
But he and others cautioned that many unknowable factors will determine how winter plays out.
Late winter and early spring does bring an increased drought risk as a result of the La Nina.
If the southern U.S. experiences a warmer, drier than normal winter, drought conditions in the southwest would likely intensify and spread northward into Kansas and toward Nebraska, said John Gottschalck , chief of the national Climate Prediction Center, which issued the nation's winter forecast on Thursday.