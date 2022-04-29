Update: Severe thunderstorm warning cancelled for Omaha, heavy rain and lightning continue

9:15 p.m. Update: No signs of damaging wind and hail for now, so the severe thunderstorm warning has been cancelled. Still lots of heavy rain in and around Omaha though and it could persist for a while as storms from the south and west merge over us. Minor street flooding is possible. Still not a good time to venture outside.
8:35 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Omaha until 9:30 p.m. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 70 mph and up to half dollar size hail are expected with the storm approaching from the south. An additional area of storms is approaching from the west. Remain indoors until these storms pass.
This story will be updated with additional information.
Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.