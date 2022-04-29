Update: Severe weather threat ends for Omaha, rain continues

10:00 p.m. Update: It appears the city got lucky this evening, as the storm that had been dropping ping pong ball size hail and causing wind damage to our south weakened just before arriving in the metro area.

The heaviest rain has pushed off to the east, but lots of light to moderate rain with occasional lightning strikes continues over Omaha. Scattered showers and storms will continue for the next few hours, but no more severe storms are anticipated. With the lingering rain, still a good idea to drive a little slower than usual if you'll be out tonight.

9:15 p.m. Update: No signs of damaging wind and hail for now, so the severe thunderstorm warning has been cancelled. Still lots of heavy rain in and around Omaha though and it could persist for a while as storms from the south and west merge over us. Minor street flooding is possible. Still not a good time to venture outside.

8:35 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Omaha until 9:30 p.m. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 70 mph and up to half dollar size hail are expected with the storm approaching from the south. An additional area of storms is approaching from the west. Remain indoors until these storms pass.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.