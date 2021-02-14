Utilities ask Nebraskans to conserve energy as temperatures plunge; Elkhorn cancels classes

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

State prison officials moved 59 inmates from the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility to the Omaha Correctional Center because the boilers at the youth prison weren’t able to heat the whole facility. They are being housed separately from the adult inmates and will be returned once the boiler system is repaired, the Department of Corrections said in a press release.

Most area schools are closed Monday for Presidents Day, but two districts that did have classes scheduled — the Elkhorn Public Schools and Omaha Catholic Schools — canceled them because of expected wind chills of minus 20.

The entire area has been experiencing near-record cold for more than a week, and the freeze is expected to deepen Monday and Tuesday.

Omaha’s temperature is expected to top out at 5 below zero Monday, said Paul Fajman, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Valley. A low of minus 18 is expected Monday night.

The temperature is expected to reach 0 on Tuesday, then plunge to minus 22 at night. Only on Wednesday are temperatures likely to climb above zero, with a forecast high of 13 degrees.

Wind chills will remain well below zero throughout that stretch, Fajman said.

“It’s just going to be cold,” he said.

