Utilities ask Nebraskans to conserve energy as temperatures plunge; Elkhorn cancels classes

Area utilities are asking customers to cut down on their power and natural gas usage as Nebraska heads into its most frigid stretch of weather in years.
The Omaha Public Power District and the Nebraska Public Power District issued urgent conservation requests as bitter cold across the Plains has ramped up demand for electricity.
Both OPPD and NPPD are members of the Southwest Power Pool, which oversees the power grid of an area stretching from Oklahoma to the Canadian border. The Metropolitan Utilities District joined in, asking customers to conserve gas by turning thermostats down 3 degrees if they can do so without jeopardizing their health.
The Southwest Power Pool issued an “emergency energy alert” through midnight Wednesday, asking its members’ customers to take such measures as unplugging unnecessary appliances, setting computer monitors to sleep mode or shutting them off, closing fireplace dampers, and installing or repairing weatherstripping on doorways.
The Midwest isn’t the only place experiencing a power crisis. Utilities in Texas were expecting to implement 15-minute rolling blackouts after half of the state’s wind turbines froze.
“The cold is creating a lot of demand,” said OPPD spokeswoman Laura King-Homan. “We’re asking people to conserve now so we don’t get into a situation like that.”
State prison officials moved 59 inmates from the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility to the Omaha Correctional Center because the boilers at the youth prison weren’t able to heat the whole facility. They are being housed separately from the adult inmates and will be returned once the boiler system is repaired, the Department of Corrections said in a press release.
Most area schools are closed Monday for Presidents Day, but two districts that did have classes scheduled — the Elkhorn Public Schools and Omaha Catholic Schools — canceled them because of expected wind chills of minus 20.
The entire area has been experiencing near-record cold for more than a week, and the freeze is expected to deepen Monday and Tuesday.
Omaha’s temperature is expected to top out at 5 below zero Monday, said Paul Fajman, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Valley. A low of minus 18 is expected Monday night.
The temperature is expected to reach 0 on Tuesday, then plunge to minus 22 at night. Only on Wednesday are temperatures likely to climb above zero, with a forecast high of 13 degrees.
Wind chills will remain well below zero throughout that stretch, Fajman said.
“It’s just going to be cold,” he said.
sliewer@owh.com; twitter.com/Steve Liewer