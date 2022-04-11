Volatile weather forecast Tuesday; hail, big wind and tornadoes possible

Put the car in the garage, hold off on setting out the trash and have a plan if dangerous weather suddenly develops Tuesday: Strong storms could sweep across eastern Nebraska into Iowa during the afternoon and evening.

Of greatest concern is the potential for large hail and damaging winds, but forecasters say there's also an elevated risk of long-lived, strong tornadoes.

"It's certainly a day to be paying attention," said Clint Aegerter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.

Aegerter said the day's cloud cover will help determine whether the weather turns violent. If clouds stick around, they'll act to suppress the intensity of storms. If the clouds part and the day turns sunny, then the energy from those conditions could fuel stronger storms.

Two types of storms are possible Tuesday:

Isolated supercells, the kind that generate powerful tornadoes, large hail and strong winds. These are most likely in the late afternoon.

A line of storms, bearing strong winds, hail and possibly shorter-lived tornadoes. These could develop in the evening.

Either could crop up with little notice.

The national Storm Prediction Center has placed eastern Nebraska, including Omaha and Lincoln, and much of Iowa at an enhanced risk of severe weather on Tuesday. In terms of odds, that means the center calculates Tuesday's risk of a tornado dropping within 25 miles of a given location at 10%, while the odds of large hail and strong winds developing is higher, at 30%. Those estimates of risk could change Tuesday as conditions mature.

The last time the region was placed in this risk category was on Dec. 15, Aegerter said. On that day, Nebraska and Iowa saw a record outbreak of tornadoes.

Rob Miller, senior meteorologists with AccuWeather Inc., The World-Herald's weather consultant, said the Omaha metro area would likely be at risk of storms from about 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.