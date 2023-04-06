There will be plenty of sunshine for Easter egg hunts and other activities this weekend.

And the day after that. And the days after that.

Beginning Friday, high temperatures are expected to reach at or above the 70s in the Omaha metro area throughout the next week. Sunny skies are expected for most of the weekend. There is a small chance of rain on Sunday and Wednesday nights.

“It’s just going to be very nice the next seven days,” said David Eastlack, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.

The warmest day will likely happen Wednesday. Eastlack said the high temperature is currently forecast to hit the mid-80s. By April 15, the lingering snowpack along the South Dakota border is likely to completely melt.

The period of nearly summerlike weather comes as a result of an upper-level ridge building in the region.

“That’s indicative of nice weather,” Eastlack said.

There is an extremely high risk of fire danger Friday. Warm conditions will be combined with wind gusts expected to reach between 30 and 35 mph.

The low temperature of 23 degrees as recorded at Eppley Airfield early Thursday is likely the last time the area will slip that low until at least October.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of March 2023