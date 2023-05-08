Residents of eastern Nebraska should keep their umbrellas and mud boots handy this week, but those winter coats can be safely packed away.

“Tuesday and beyond there are precipitation chances a majority of the time,” Dave Eastlack, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. “There is a very small chance of light showers Monday afternoon but (increasing) chances through the rest of the week.”

The rain could affect a busy week for the Nebraska School Activities Association, which has several events scheduled as the school year nears its end. Soccer, girls tennis, boys golf, baseball and track are all nearing championship play.

Boys and girls soccer quarterfinals get underway Monday. Championship games in Class A and B are slated for Creighton University’s Morrison Stadium early next week.

Eastlack said a pattern of upper-air disturbances were setting up across the region that are typical for this time of year. The Omaha area, he said, is about an inch behind in precipitation since the beginning of March.

Temperatures this week for Omaha are forecast to be mostly in the upper 70s, with a high of 80 predicted Monday, Eastlack said. Winds should be light at 5 to 10 mph Monday.

“The (high) temperatures Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are all expected to be in the upper 70s,” he said. “There will be chances for rain every day, but the best chances will be on Friday when we have a 50% chance for precipitation.”

Saturday and Sunday, he said, are less likely to see precipitation. High temperatures both days is expected to push up into the low 80s.

“It’s just your typical May with occasional thunderstorms passing through,” Eastlack said. “There’s nothing to hang your hat on, but we do see chances most days for rain.”

