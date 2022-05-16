Warmer conditions expected for Omaha area this week; chance of severe weather Tuesday

Warm, mostly dry weather perfect for outdoor activities is predicted to delight residents of Omaha and eastern Nebraska this week.

“Hopefully, this is kind of our reward for going from cool to hot so quickly last week,” meteorologist Dirk Petersen of the National Weather Service office in Valley said Sunday. “We will be back on the warmer side Monday, but it won’t really be that hot with a high of 82.”

Petersen estimated chances for rain Tuesday in Omaha at 40% to 60%. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s for much of the state with Omaha topping out at 78 degrees.

“There will be chances for severe storms on Tuesday that covers a good chunk of Nebraska,” he said. “The best chances for rain will be across southern Nebraska into southwest Iowa.”

The forecast for Wednesday in Omaha calls for a high of 79 degrees. No rain is expected, Petersen said, but chances for showers return on Thursday with a high of 87 in Omaha.

“The best chances for precipitation will be to the north and east of (Omaha),” he said. “Still, there is about a 40% chance that we will get rain here in the evening.”

Chances for rain are predicted to clear out on Friday as cooler air enters the area. He predicted a high of 72 with a low in the upper 40s.

High temperatures are expected to be cooler still on Saturday and Sunday, Petersen said. Highs on both days are forecast for the upper 60s to low 70s.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.