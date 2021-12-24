Warmer than average weather in store for holiday weekend in Omaha

Omaha area holiday weekend forecast
Omahans are in store for a warmer-than-average Christmas weekend.
The fog that was hanging over the Omaha metro area Friday morning should dissipate by late morning and eventually the high temperature should top out at about 56 degrees, said Paul Fajman, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. Friday's high is about 20 degrees above normal, he said.
This evening brings a chance for light rain between about midnight and 2 a.m. It shouldn't lead to much accumulation, Fajman said.
The overnight low of 31 degrees means a stray snowflake could land in the mix, but the best chance of that would occur north of the Omaha metro.
"If you're out at about midnight or 1 a.m., you could see a flake or two," Fajman said. "You'd have to be really generous in what you consider a white Christmas."
On Christmas Day, temps should hit about 50 degrees leading to a sunny and unusually warm holiday. Sunday and Monday will bring highs in the 40s.
With about a week left in the month, the average temperature is sitting at 37.9 degrees, Fajman said. That makes it the third-warmest December on record.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of December 2021
Nebraska players celebrate after they defeated Pittsburgh in their national semifinal game at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Insulation from a neighbor's roof that was ripped off is stuck in a tree in Matt Thiele's yard after a high wind warning storm hit Beaver Lake. Photographed on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Hawkins and Villanova's Caleb Daniels fight for a loose ball on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kennedi Orr (left) and Anni Evans celebrate during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
The sunrise is reflected i the window of the The Grove Juicery, located at 2401 Farnam Street on Friday
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska State Patrol officer blocks Highway 92 just west of Yutan, Nebraska after a report of downed power lines after a storm on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames dives for the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Damaged buildings can be seen on the south side of Neola, Iowa, on Thursday. Preliminary assessments of damage reveal that tornadoes of EF2 intensity struck Neola and McClelland, Iowa, and Beaver Lake in Nebraska on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
This year’s All-Nebraska first team got to see this Chinook helicopter up close, then they got to see what it could do in the air. See behind the scenes video of the photoshoot on
NEPrepZone.com.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jeremiah Huff plays tennis with Kyle Schmit (not pictured) at the tennis courts at Bemis Park in shorts as the high temperature was close to 50 degrees in December.
Chris Machian, The World-Herald
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins celebrates a point during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Firefighters spray water on Mulholland Grocery in Malvern, Iowa, on Tuesday morning after a fire destroyed the building Monday night.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Hawkins celebrates two points in between Villanova's Brandon Slater, left and Jermaine Samuels, right, during the second half on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights are reflected in a window as the first snow of the season falls over Lafayette Avenue near 33rd Street in Omaha on Friday, December 10, 2021.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brothers Seth, 4, and Titus Wissink, 3, of Millard, watch the light show outside Marc and Deb Hansen's La Vista home, which is in its final holiday season. "I will miss the kids coming to see it and enjoy it," Marc Hansen said.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers tend to a glass skylight on the Burlington Capital building in downtown Omaha on Thursday. Their job was made easier by a high temperature of 68 degrees in the city, a record high for Dec. 2 and some 25 degrees above normal conditions for this time of year. Temperatures for Friday are expected to reach the mid-50s. Story in Midlands, Page B3
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin players celebrate a point during their national semifinal game against Louisville at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga celebrates his 3-pointer during their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Omaha Skutt Abby Schomers, Lincoln Southwest Shaylee Myers, Papillion-La Vista South's Ava LeGrand and Gretna's Skylar McCune pose for a selfie with a sea lion the Owen Sea Lion Shores exhibit at the Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Gretna's Skylar McCune, Omaha Skutt Abby Schomers, Lincoln Southwest Shaylee Myers, Papillion-La Vista South's Ava LeGrand, Waverly's Bekka Allick, Elkhorn South' Kylie Weeks and Omaha Westside's Destiny Ndam-Simpson pose for a portrait inside the Owen Sea Lion Shores exhibit at the Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium on Wednesday. They are the 2021 All-Nebraska volleyball team. Behind them, a sea lion named Chino is investigating a volleyball.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames (1) spins while trying to hit the ball in the Florida State vs. Nebraska NCAA Division I tournament second round volleyball match in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jaela Zimmerman (7) talks with her team while injured as they come together following their loss of the Kansas vs. Creighton NCAA Division I tournament second round volleyball match in Omaha on Friday. Kansas won in four sets.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. during the second half of their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Jade Demps celebrates a point during their national semifinal game against Louisville at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Lancers' Cam Mitchell skates agains the Tri-City Storm on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bryce McGowens waits for his name to be announced before their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha Lancers skate out during player introductions before taking on the Tri-City Storm on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) tries to get past Michigan's Frankie Collins (10) and Kobe Bufkin to score during the second half of their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Eduardo Andre expresses frustration during their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Lancers' Jared Wright scores a second period goal on Tri-City Storm goalie Chase Clark on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players celebrate after defeating Pittsburgh in their national semifinal game at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Rebecca Patrick of Bellevue gets a gnome tattoo from artist Josh Cunningham at Collective Skin Tattoo Parlor on Saturday. This was the first year the shop offered holiday-themed tattoos, along with events on Halloween and Friday the 13th.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players huddle up before their game against Indiana State at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
