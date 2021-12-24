 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska Medical Center
Warmer than average weather in store for holiday weekend in Omaha
0 comments

Warmer than average weather in store for holiday weekend in Omaha

Omaha area holiday weekend forecast

Omahans are in store for a warmer-than-average Christmas weekend.

The fog that was hanging over the Omaha metro area Friday morning should dissipate by late morning and eventually the high temperature should top out at about 56 degrees, said Paul Fajman, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. Friday's high is about 20 degrees above normal, he said. 

This evening brings a chance for light rain between about midnight and 2 a.m. It shouldn't lead to much accumulation, Fajman said. 

The overnight low of 31 degrees means a stray snowflake could land in the mix, but the best chance of that would occur north of the Omaha metro. 

"If you're out at about midnight or 1 a.m., you could see a flake or two," Fajman said. "You'd have to be really generous in what you consider a white Christmas."

On Christmas Day, temps should hit about 50 degrees leading to a sunny and unusually warm holiday. Sunday and Monday will bring highs in the 40s. 

With about a week left in the month, the average temperature is sitting at 37.9 degrees, Fajman said. That makes it the third-warmest December on record. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert