Warmer than average weather in store for holiday weekend in Omaha

Omahans are in store for a warmer-than-average Christmas weekend.

The fog that was hanging over the Omaha metro area Friday morning should dissipate by late morning and eventually the high temperature should top out at about 56 degrees, said Paul Fajman, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. Friday's high is about 20 degrees above normal, he said.

This evening brings a chance for light rain between about midnight and 2 a.m. It shouldn't lead to much accumulation, Fajman said.

The overnight low of 31 degrees means a stray snowflake could land in the mix, but the best chance of that would occur north of the Omaha metro.

"If you're out at about midnight or 1 a.m., you could see a flake or two," Fajman said. "You'd have to be really generous in what you consider a white Christmas."

On Christmas Day, temps should hit about 50 degrees leading to a sunny and unusually warm holiday. Sunday and Monday will bring highs in the 40s.

With about a week left in the month, the average temperature is sitting at 37.9 degrees, Fajman said. That makes it the third-warmest December on record.

