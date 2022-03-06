Weather closes I-80 in Nebraska Panhandle, KCI; state trooper slightly injured in crash

Wintry weather closed a stretch of Interstate 80 in Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Sunday. Additionally, icy weather closed Kansas City International Airport on Sunday.

Westbound I-80 and U.S. 30 were closed at Big Spring, Nebraska, according to a tweet from the State Patrol, because of snowy weather in Wyoming.

Snow was also expected to cause travel problems across southeast Nebraska on Sunday night into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow returns to the area Wednesday night into Thursday, according to the weather service.

The Kansas City Airport closed to all flights Sunday evening due to fast-accumulating ice, according to a tweet by the airport authority. People were asked to check FlyKCI.com or their airline’s website for flight status.

On Saturday, a Nebraska State Patrol officer sustained minor injuries after being hit while aiding drivers in bad weather.

Troopers responded to dozens of weather-related incidents Saturday and Sunday morning, including 23 crashes.

The trooper who was struck was assisting a vehicle that had slid off the Interstate near Maxwell, Nebraska. The incident occurred about 10:40 p.m. as the trooper sat in his cruiser with his emergency lights operating.

A vehicle that was unable to stop struck the cruiser from behind.

No one was seriously hurt.

On Saturday, the stormy weather spawned a tornado in Madison County, Iowa, that killed six and injured four, according to the Associated Press.

