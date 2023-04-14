7:10 p.m. Update: A line of strong storms stretches from Douglas County down into Otoe County and is nearly stationary. The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been extended for Omaha until 8:00 p.m. Friday. Wind gusts up to 60 mph and up to quarter size hail are still expected.

With up to an inch of rain already falling in spots and an additional inch of rain possible, flooding could occur in low lying and poorly drained locations. A Flood Advisory has also been issued for Omaha until 10:00 p.m. Friday.

It looks like a prolonged stormy period in the Omaha area. Residents are encouraged to remain indoors and not travel until these storms pass.

6:45 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Omaha until 7:00 p.m. Friday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph and up to quarter size hail are expected. Additional strong storms are developing to the south and drifting northeast. Remain indoors until these storms pass.

This story will be updated with additional information.

County with the most severe weather in every state County with the most severe weather in every state Alabama: Lauderdale County Alaska: Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island Arizona: Maricopa County Arkansas: Pulaski County California: San Bernardino County Colorado: El Paso County Connecticut: Litchfield County Delaware: New Castle County Florida: Duval County Georgia: Chatham County Hawaii: Hawaii County Idaho: Bonneville County Illinois: Cook County Indiana: Gibson County Iowa: Polk County Kansas: Sedgwick County Kentucky: Jefferson County Louisiana: Caddo Parish Maine: Aroostook County Maryland: Montgomery County Massachusetts: Middlesex County Michigan: Marquette County Minnesota: Hennepin County Mississippi: Hinds County Missouri: Greene County Montana: Valley County Nebraska: Lincoln County Nevada: Clark County New Hampshire: Grafton County New Jersey: Camden County New Mexico: Eddy County New York: Chautauqua County North Carolina: Wake County North Dakota: Grand Forks County Ohio: Hamilton County Oklahoma: Tulsa County Oregon: Jackson County Pennsylvania: Allegheny County South Carolina: Charleston County South Dakota: Pennington County Tennessee: Davidson County Texas: Tarrant County Utah: Tooele County Vermont: Bennington County Virginia: Fairfax County Washington: Spokane County West Virginia: Berkeley County Wisconsin: Dane County Wyoming: Laramie County