7:10 p.m. Update: A line of strong storms stretches from Douglas County down into Otoe County and is nearly stationary. The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been extended for Omaha until 8:00 p.m. Friday. Wind gusts up to 60 mph and up to quarter size hail are still expected.
With up to an inch of rain already falling in spots and an additional inch of rain possible, flooding could occur in low lying and poorly drained locations. A Flood Advisory has also been issued for Omaha until 10:00 p.m. Friday.
It looks like a prolonged stormy period in the Omaha area. Residents are encouraged to remain indoors and not travel until these storms pass.
6:45 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Omaha until 7:00 p.m. Friday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph and up to quarter size hail are expected. Additional strong storms are developing to the south and drifting northeast. Remain indoors until these storms pass.
This story will be updated with additional information.