Weather whiplash hits Nebraska as state goes from record wet to record dry

Here's how global warming makes weather more extreme

There are multiple reasons why global warming contributes to more extreme weather, said Andreas Prein, a scientist who specializes in the hydrologic cycle for the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

Warming has added heat and water vapor to the atmosphere, intensifying the hydrologic cycle. As a result, when it rains, there's more water in the atmosphere to rain out.

On the other hand, helpful, lesser rainfalls are being suppressed by the changes in weather patterns.

The effects of a rapidly warming Arctic are contributing to weather patterns in this part of the country getting "stuck." That can show up as unrelenting hot, dry weather or unyielding rainy stretches.

Also, with more heat in the atmosphere, when droughts flare up, they are becoming hotter, which sucks up water even faster when it does fall.

"This results in a future climate with bursts of heavy rainfall followed by longer dry periods," he said.