Weather whiplash hits Nebraska as state goes from record wet to record dry

A year ago in August, so much rain fell around Grand Island that a man kayaked through part of the Nebraska State Fair.
Fast forward a year, and now Grand Island, along with more than half of Nebraska, is in drought. Aggressive range fires have returned after a hiatus from wet years. And across the state, ranchers and farmers have been assessing how to respond to deteriorating conditions.
August 2020 was Nebraska’s driest August in 126 years of record-keeping, according to figures released last week by the National Centers for Environmental Information. The year is trending in the top 15% for driest in Nebraska.
A year earlier, the month was the wettest August on record in Nebraska, with 2019 eventually being ranked the state’s third wettest on record.
Call it weather whiplash, call it living in the Great Plains, but call it something else, too.
“This is climate change,” Nebraska State Climatologist Martha Shulski said. Other examples from the past two years include this summer’s persistent highs above 90 degrees and intense rainfalls in 2018 and 2019 that have inundated homes and wiped out roads and bridges.
It’s not that climate change is causing drought or floods or dry months like August, she and others say. It’s this: Extreme weather — the calling card of life in Nebraska and surrounding states — is getting more extreme and more frequent, and it’s a trend that will worsen.
“The events that you experienced in Nebraska in 2019 and 2020 fit very well with what we expect from climate change,” said Andreas Prein, a scientist with the National Center for Atmospheric Research, who specializes in the Earth’s water cycle.
Drought, a perennial visitor to Nebraska, has returned. According to the National Drought Monitor, 56% of Nebraska was in drought as of early last week. That’s the most since 2014, said Brian Fuchs, a climatologist with the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Last week’s rain helped, but more rain over a longer period is needed to get the region, including Omaha, out of drought, said Scott Dergan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Fuchs said the weather this fall, before the ground freezes up, will be the key to how much drought lingers into the spring.
Drought has sapped the growth of grasses in pastureland in western Nebraska, resulting in about a 15% to 30% reduction in grasses available to sustain herds, said Mitch Stephenson, a range management specialist at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center. As a result, some ranchers are weaning calves or selling some of their herd earlier than planned, he said.
More than 625 wildfires have been reported this year, the most since 2012, Nebraska’s worst fire year on record, said John Erixson, director of the Nebraska State Forest Service.
Fires in western Nebraska have devoured pastures that ranchers need to get their cattle through the winter, which means they’ll have to spend more on feed or otherwise trim expenses.
“It’s a tough year,” said Doak Nickerson, northwest district forester for the Forest Service.
Across the state, it was persistently hot. Omaha recorded 46 days at or above 90 degrees from June through August, and McCook recorded 66 such days. For both communities, that was 18 more than normal, according to the weather service.
Scottsbluff experienced 67 days this summer when the temperature crested 90 degrees, 30 more than normal.
“We’ve had quite a bit of hot weather, drought conditions are worsening,” Ayesha Wilkinson, a weather service meteorologist, said of the Nebraska Panhandle.
The erratic, extreme weather is tough on farmers and ranchers, said John Hansen, president of the Nebraska Farmers Union. Corn and soybean yields are likely to suffer. Last year, some farmers couldn’t get crops in because their ground was flooded or damaged by flooding.
“This has always been the land of extremes in Nebraska,” he said, “but the last few years have been more so.”
Weather-related disasters cost Nebraska an estimated $3.4 billion last year, according to federal estimates, which was exceeded only by the $4 billion impact of drought in 2012.
Hansen expressed frustration that the Nebraska Legislature this year blocked efforts to develop a strategy for addressing climate change. In a myriad of ways, Nebraska’s ag economy needs the state’s help to adapt, he said.
One legislator described climate change as a hoax; other opponents said the planet is in a “very active weather cycle” that was caused by nature. Legislators also opposed the $250,000 cost of the study.
“Everyone knows we have changing weather patterns. ... There’s nothing to be gained from pretending this isn’t going on. It’s only going to make a bad situation worse,” Hansen said.
