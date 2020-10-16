What's in store for Nebraska this winter? Possibly a little bit of everything

The best news about the Nebraska and Iowa winter outlook issued this week is that it’s a toss-up.

But if you need anything else to fret over in 2020, consider this: Conditions are tilting the odds toward a colder, snowier than normal winter across the northern Plains and a warmer, drier than normal winter across the Southern U.S.

In other words: The upper Missouri River watershed could see heavier than normal snowpack, potentially resulting in heavier than normal runoff next spring — at the same time that drought could be creeping northward from an increasingly parched southern U.S.

Closer to home, it could be a roller-coaster winter, with the weather alternating between cold and wet and warm and dry before it settles into a pattern. (Or, as some like to call it: winter in the Great Plains.)

Mike Halpert, deputy director of the Climate Prediction Center, said Thursday that the projections for this winter are being driven by La Niña conditions in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

A La Niña is defined by cooler than normal waters in the central Pacific. On average, when those waters are cool, winter is harsher across the northwest and north-central U.S. and warmer and drier than normal across the southern U.S.