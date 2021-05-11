Why is Nebraska warming at a slower rate than the rest of the US?

Al Dutcher, Nebraska’s associate state climatologist, said that most of that spring cooling has occurred since 2010 and that farmers have felt the effect through delayed planting. Otherwise, from 1990 to 2009, warm, dry springs were the norm in Nebraska, he said.

Even with the recent shift to lower spring temperatures, warm Septembers and Octobers have more than offset spring cooling, he said, and that helps explain the state’s overall increase in average temperature. Dutcher said the seasons having the most impact on rising temperatures in Nebraska are, in order, winter, fall, spring, then summer.

Martha Shulski, the state climatologist, said one reason Nebraska may not be warming as fast as the eastern and western U.S. may be cooler high temperatures. The trend appears to be strongest in spring but is occurring at various times during the year, she said. And that’s where precipitation could be playing a role.

“Factors such as increasing humidity, increasing cloud cover, changes in storm track would likely play a role here,” she said. “This seems to be buffering this region from experiencing the warming taking place in the eastern and western U.S.”