Why is Nebraska warming at a slower rate than the rest of the US?

Officially, “normal” weather in Nebraska just became a tad warmer and wetter.
But there’s a caveat: Recent years of unusually cold Februarys and cool springs — think 2021 — have helped mute the overall rate of recent warming.
Both trends were clear on maps released last week that show how the definition of “normal” weather has changed in the U.S. in recent decades. The maps show a contrarian, cooling trend in the Northern Plains that appears to be having a spillover effect by slowing warming in Nebraska and nearby states:
Average temperatures have dropped in large swaths of the Dakotas and eastern Montana.
Average temperatures in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Minnesota have risen more slowly than in the eastern and western U.S.
But overall, recent trends haven’t been enough to negate global warming, scientists say. Nebraska and the lower 48 states have warmed significantly since the last century as the planet responds to increasing concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.
The National Weather Service and its sister agencies define normal weather as the average of the preceding 30 years, and the agencies update the definition every 10 years, similar to a census update. (So for the next 10 years, the average amount of precipitation and the average high and low temperature for a given location on a given date will be based on the average from 1991 to 2020, instead of 1981 to 2010.)
The change went into effect May 4.
Van DeWald, a weather service meteorologist in Valley, said the new definition of normal shows that every month of the year has warmed slightly in Omaha and Lincoln. The communities overall are also receiving more precipitation.
But not all Nebraska communities are warming and becoming wetter. Norfolk trended slightly drier, and its average temperature remained the same, DeWald said.
Scientists are studying why the north-central U.S. has cooled, overall, in the last 30 years, said Jake Crouch, a physical scientist and communications chief at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That research will have bearing on Nebraska because of this state’s recent muted warming.
Several factors could be at play, scientists say, including weather cycles that occur over decades, an increase in precipitation and even sun cycles.
Mike Palecki, who once taught at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and who oversaw the federal update in climate normals, said late winter and spring temperatures have been a factor in temperature trends in the north-central U.S. Palecki is project manager for the normals update at the National Centers for Environmental Information.
Al Dutcher, Nebraska’s associate state climatologist, said that most of that spring cooling has occurred since 2010 and that farmers have felt the effect through delayed planting. Otherwise, from 1990 to 2009, warm, dry springs were the norm in Nebraska, he said.
Even with the recent shift to lower spring temperatures, warm Septembers and Octobers have more than offset spring cooling, he said, and that helps explain the state’s overall increase in average temperature. Dutcher said the seasons having the most impact on rising temperatures in Nebraska are, in order, winter, fall, spring, then summer.
Martha Shulski, the state climatologist, said one reason Nebraska may not be warming as fast as the eastern and western U.S. may be cooler high temperatures. The trend appears to be strongest in spring but is occurring at various times during the year, she said. And that’s where precipitation could be playing a role.
“Factors such as increasing humidity, increasing cloud cover, changes in storm track would likely play a role here,” she said. “This seems to be buffering this region from experiencing the warming taking place in the eastern and western U.S.”
The north-central U.S. and Nebraska’s Sand Hills have seen almost an inch increase in precipitation over the last 30 years, which is notable for that semi-arid region. (Long-term precipitation trends across the U.S. reflect what’s happening globally: Places like the southwest U.S. that have an arid climate have become drier, while places like the eastern U.S. that have a more humid climate have become wetter.)
One factor pushing up the 30-year average for precipitation in Nebraska was the very wet period of 2015-19, Shulski said. Those years included Nebraska’s second- and third-wettest years on record, (2019 and 2018, respectively). Nebraska recorded its costliest flood on record in 2019.
While it might be tempting to view the cooler Northern Plains as evidence against climate change, scientists say that would be mistaken.
“The earth, as a whole, continues to warm,” DeWald said. “Climate change is real.”
Climate normals have a practical value for communities and businesses making weather-related decisions, Palecki and Shulski said. A 30-year average smooths out the extremes of individual years, giving a business or community a more nuanced view of current conditions, Shulski said.
Palecki said power companies look at normals for forecasting energy needs, farmers for crop selection and planting times, and construction companies for building design. Nebraskans make use of the data in their own backyards, Shulski said, when they decide what to plant. Hardiness zones have changed with warming.
The “new normals” do not affect records for temperature or precipitation. Those records are based on the trove of data the weather service has for a given site, which for Omaha dates to 1871.