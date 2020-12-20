Wind, snow could make Nebraska and Iowa roads dangerous on Wednesday

Forecasters are advising commuters and travelers to keep an eye on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

An Arctic front could lead to a combination of factors that suddenly create hazardous conditions in the form of poor visibility and icy roads.

"This is far from a sure thing, but we're trying to get the word out," said Corey Mead, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

One thing that is certain is that the wind will trouble drivers on Wednesday. Across Nebraska and Iowa, it is forecast to gust from the northwest at 40 to 50 mph-plus, which would make driving east-west roads in open areas stressful.

What's less certain is the snow. With strong winds as the backdrop, a potential 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch of snow could generate a "snow squall," sudden, near whiteout conditions.

Snow plus steadily dropping temperatures could also lead to a flash freeze on roads and bridges, Mead said.

Bottom line, he said: Drivers should pay attention Wednesday.

"It could be rough for travel," he said.

