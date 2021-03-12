Winds could gust up to 50 mph in Omaha; Panhandle, Sand Hills brace for heavy snow

Omaha can expect to see heavy winds and precipitation lasting through much of Sunday.

A wind advisory has been issued for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, with winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph, according to David Eastlack, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.

Rain moved into southeast Nebraska on Saturday afternoon and was expected to expand across eastern Nebraska into Sunday, with precipitation peaking from midnight Saturday into Sunday and trailing off Sunday evening.

Eastlack said the Omaha metropolitan area could see more than 2.5 inches of rain by early Tuesday morning, but snow is unlikely. Minor flooding could occur.

He cautions drivers traveling at night, as the heavy rains could reduce visibility.

Western Nebraska can expect heavy precipitation into Monday.

The eastern Panhandle and western Sand Hills had rain Saturday that was to spread across north-central, southwest and central Nebraska, according to the weather service office in North Platte. The weather service predicts 2 inches of rain for most locations.