Winds hit 60 mph in Omaha overnight; the rain that fell may be it for a while

Winds gusted to 60 mph in Omaha late Sunday and Eppley Airfield recorded .45 of an inch of rain as a swift-moving storm blew through the area.

The National Weather Service office in Valley reported .59 of an inch of rain. Lincoln reported .20.

The weather service reported a few reports of tree damage, but nothing widespread, said Hallie Bova, a Valley-based National Weather Service meteorologist.

The rain was a break from a dry week. It looks like the coming week also will be dry, Bova said. High temperatures in the 60s and 70s are expected in the early part of the week, with highs in the mid-50s expected toward the end of the week.

Gusty winds during the day Sunday fanned a few grass fires in eastern Nebraska. The grass fires occurred on the edge of Lincoln and in spots around the Omaha metro area, according to emergency officials. No significant damage was reported.

Scattered power outages were recorded in the Omaha and Lincoln areas.

Shortly before 11 p.m., the Omaha Public Power District reported about 4,500 customers without power. By 7:40 a.m. Monday, more than 1,100 customers were without power, most of those outside Douglas County.