Windstorm cut a damage path 25 miles wide in Omaha metro area

The windstorm that struck the Omaha metro area July 10 was one of the city’s most damaging on record, said Brian Smith, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

It was notable for its durability, its power and its breadth, but the results could have been so much worse. No one was killed or seriously injured. That was likely due to it occurring overnight.

Damaging winds blew for 15 to 20 minutes, with some reaching record strength, and the core damage path was 25 miles wide.

The storm, which built strength as it traveled across Nebraska, reached peak intensity on the east side of Douglas County, Smith said. In other words, where some of Omaha’s most densely treed and populated neighborhoods are.

Its peak wind speed in Omaha, 96 mph, matched the weather service’s official record for Omaha for a straight-line wind gust. As the storm barreled through eastern Nebraska, it caused 188,000 power outages in the Omaha Public Power District’s territory, the most ever.

Winds reached hurricane force elsewhere, including along Interstate 80 in central Nebraska and around cities like Cozad, Kearney, Alliance, Fremont, Plattsmouth and Falls City.